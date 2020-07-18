Somizi is on a fitness journey: 'I think I've gained about 10 kg'
Idols SA judge Somizi is on a fitness journey after gaining about 10 kg over the last few months.
The star recently took to Instagram to show off the contents in his two fridges. The first fridge featured bottles of water, yoghurt and greens. The second is what he calls his "cheat diet" fridge and is filled with custard, beers and “cheats” treats like a single bottle of Yogi Sip.
View this post on Instagram
Fridge 1....healthy diet vs fridge 2......cheat diet.... Was supposed to start clean eating today but fridge 2 kept tossing about me and I confronted it and it won.....wish me luck from tomorrow to focus on fridge 1 till sat then attend to 2 on sunday as a treat.....kunzima.....I think I've gained about 10kgs....
He said he had every intention to start eating more healthy foods, but the treats kept calling and he needed to put his foot down.
“I was supposed to start clean eating today, but fridge two kept tossing about me and I confronted it and it won. Wish me luck from tomorrow to focus on fridge one” he wrote.
He said it was a battle of note and he thinks he may have gained about 10 kg already.
The star recently posted a photo of himself addressing his weight gain, and captioned the topless pic “I'm really enjoying my new mkhaba yaz, and I feel like a proper BEE”.