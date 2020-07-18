Thickleeyonce counts her blessing after robbery: 'Luckily I am not physically hurt'

Model Lesego Legobane, aka Thickleeyonce, is glad to have been left unharmed when she was robbed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, recently.

In a series of tweets, Thickleeyonce recounted the robbery, telling followers that her attackers pretended to be from an e-hailing service.

According to the star, the thieves stole some of her personal belongings like her phone and “a lot of money”.

The influencer said it was traumatic but she was just glad to have escaped unharmed.

“I am so upset and traumatised. Luckily I’m not physically hurt” she tweeted.