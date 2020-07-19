Kabelo Mabalane on church under lockdown: 'Needs are still being met'
Kwaito musician and pastor Kabelo Mabalane weighed in on a conversation on Twitter this week around whether we need churches during the lockdown, saying while the buildings have closed, people are still worshipping.
While the government regulations allow for places of worship to open under level 3 of the national lockdown, many churches have remained closed.
The hashtag #AreWeGoodWithoutChurch trended on Twitter and Kabelo aired his views on the matter in a series of tweets.
“Church doors and physical buildings are closed but make no mistake and assume that the church’s function has gone on holiday. It’s business as usual full steam ahead,” said Kabelo.
Hola! Church doors and physical building is closed but make no mistake and assume that the church’s function has gone on holiday. It’s business as usual full steam ahead. Needs are being met,the Gospel is preached and people are being ministered to.👊🏿#Arewegoodwithoutchurch https://t.co/Ua4WvCpw4K— Kabelo Mabalane (@KabeloMabalane) July 16, 2020
Some responded saying only the privileged seemed to still have access to church online and through TV, but the rest rely on the physical building.
Kabelo responded, saying: “Living out what your faith teaches wherever you are in the world regardless of situation doesn’t require anything else but you just being.”