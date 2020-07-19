TshisaLIVE

Kabelo Mabalane on church under lockdown: 'Needs are still being met'

19 July 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Kwaito legend and pastor Kabelo Mabalane says that physical churches aren't needed, but that believers need to continue praying.
Image: Alon Skuy

Kwaito musician and pastor Kabelo Mabalane weighed in on a conversation on Twitter this week around whether we need churches during the lockdown, saying while the buildings have closed, people are still worshipping.

While the government regulations allow for places of worship to open under level 3 of the national lockdown, many churches have remained closed.

The hashtag #AreWeGoodWithoutChurch trended on Twitter and Kabelo aired his views on the matter in a series of tweets.

“Church doors and physical buildings are closed but make no mistake and assume that the church’s function has gone on holiday. It’s business as usual full steam ahead,” said Kabelo.

Some responded saying only the privileged seemed to still have access to church online and through TV, but the rest rely on the physical building.

Kabelo responded, saying: “Living out what your faith teaches wherever you are in the world regardless of situation doesn’t require anything else but you just being.”

