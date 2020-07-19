Kabelo Mabalane on church under lockdown: 'Needs are still being met'

Kwaito musician and pastor Kabelo Mabalane weighed in on a conversation on Twitter this week around whether we need churches during the lockdown, saying while the buildings have closed, people are still worshipping.

While the government regulations allow for places of worship to open under level 3 of the national lockdown, many churches have remained closed.

The hashtag #AreWeGoodWithoutChurch trended on Twitter and Kabelo aired his views on the matter in a series of tweets.