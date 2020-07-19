TshisaLIVE

Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better than anyone'

19 July 2020 - 16:00
Kabza De Small has cleared the air.
Image: Kabza De Small Facebook

Kabelo “Kabza de Small” Motha has defended his claims to be the king of amapiano, saying he won't apologise for working hard.

The muso is known from Paarl to Polokwane for releasing hit songs that keep fans on the dance floor.

The Emcimbini hitmaker launched Scorpion Kings with DJ Maphorisa in 2019, and has had Mzansi going crazy every since.

Defending his talent, Kabza took to Instagram to claim anyone can declare themselves to be a king, and said he won’t apologise for his achievements.

“I won’t be apologetic for working hard and for achieving what I’ve achieved.”

He said he never claimed to be better than anyone, and won't be shading them.

“I never said I was better than anyone. I never lowered anyone for doing his best in the game”.

He said he has developed a thick skin and encouraged his fans not to listen to their haters.

“Through the hard work, I’ve put in so many years and I’m finally enjoying the fruits of success. People will always talk whether you do good and bad. Just don’t lose focus.”

Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we wanna groove!'

Fans lost their minds over the amazing features on the album, and had no choice but to address Kabza like the king he knows he is.
