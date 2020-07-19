Mome Mahlangu: 'My healing journey leaves me in deep thought'

Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu opened up on Instagram this week about her personal life, including struggling with in-laws, depression and miscarriage.

Posting a snap of her daughter and husband, Mome got real deep about her journey to healing.

“My healing journey leaves me in deep thoughts at times. Some days I don’t even want to think, but I have learnt to be strong enough to face it for me to heal,” said Mome.

She said that her struggles had once left her losing hope in having kids, and miserable from her battles to “heal from previous miscarriages”.