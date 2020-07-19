TshisaLIVE

Mome Mahlangu: 'My healing journey leaves me in deep thought'

19 July 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Mome Mahlangu got personal on instagram about in-laws, depression and miscarrying.
Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu opened up on Instagram this week about her personal life, including struggling with in-laws, depression and miscarriage.

Posting a snap of her daughter and husband, Mome got real deep about her journey to healing.

“My healing journey leaves me in deep thoughts at times. Some days I don’t even want to think, but I have learnt to be strong enough to face it for me to heal,” said Mome.

She said that her struggles had once left her losing hope in having kids, and miserable from her battles to “heal from previous miscarriages”.

She said she found healing when she finally decided to focus on her family.

“One day I decided to free myself from them emotionally through meditation and psychological healing. I was free and, when I freed myself, my focus was centred on my family,” said Mome.

Many fans were full of support in the comments section of the post, posting messages of love and respect in the form of heart and prayer-hands emojis.

