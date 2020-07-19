Pabi Moloi opens up about complicated pregnancy: 'Childbirth is no joke'
Radio Host Pabi Moloi has weighed in on a conversation about childbirth, recounting the difficulties and complications she experienced during her pregnancy.
Pabi Moloi is known for her privacy and not really divulging much about her private life on social media.
However, in a conversation about the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, Pabi told her followers about the complications she had during her pregnancy in 2016.
I had an episiotomy, symphysis pubis and if I’d been carrying twins, my gynae said my pubic bone could have broken. Pregnancy and child birth is not a joke. https://t.co/0a4fBNR5Z1— Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) July 15, 2020
“I had an episiotomy, symphysis pubis and if I’d been carrying twins, my gynae said my pubic bone could have broken,” said Pabi
An episiotomy is a surgical procedure usually performed in the second stage of labour to help the baby pass through the opening. It is a surgical incision that can cause negative long-term effects on the mother.
This surgery is often done when a woman suffers from symphysis pubis, a condition that causes misalignment of the pelvis.