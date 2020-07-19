TshisaLIVE

Pabi Moloi opens up about complicated pregnancy: 'Childbirth is no joke'

19 July 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Pabi Moloi opened up about pregnancy
Pabi Moloi opened up about pregnancy
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Radio Host Pabi Moloi has weighed in on a conversation about childbirth, recounting the difficulties and complications she experienced during her pregnancy.

Pabi Moloi is known for her privacy and not really divulging much about her private life on social media.

However, in a conversation about the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, Pabi told her followers about the complications she had during her pregnancy in 2016.

“I had an episiotomy, symphysis pubis and if I’d been carrying twins, my gynae said my pubic bone could have broken,” said Pabi

An episiotomy is a surgical procedure usually performed in the second stage of labour to help the baby pass through the opening. It is a surgical incision that can cause negative long-term effects on the mother.

This surgery is often done when a woman suffers from symphysis pubis, a condition that causes misalignment of the pelvis.

READ MORE

Pabi Moloi says 'I’m truly sorry' after DUI arrest

"I understand the gravity of the potential damage I could have done, and I am so, so sorry," Pabi said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Pabi Moloi on being broke: I once ran out of petrol on the highway

Pabi knows all about those broke struggles.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WOW! Look how gorg Pabi Moloi looks post baby

Yoh, but Pabi Moloi is giving us some serious body goals. Here she is, new baby in tow and her body is looking better than ours post Ke Dezemba ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  2. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes' TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Renowned SA actress Elize Cawood dies TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X