Prince Kaybee hits back at claims he steals music

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has laughed off suggestions that he steals music, telling his critics to put some respect on his name.

It all started when he took to Twitter to share how he wished he had produced Umvulo by DJ Mdicks and Zanda, calling it a “classic”

When one fan came quoting his song with Audrey, Better Days, Prince Kaybee took shots at those who had claimed he had stolen the song.