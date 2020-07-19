TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee hits back at claims he steals music

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
19 July 2020 - 14:00
Prince Kaybee is not here for claims he is a music 'thief'.
Prince Kaybee is not here for claims he is a music 'thief'.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has laughed off suggestions that he steals music, telling his critics to put some respect on his name.

It all started when he took to Twitter to share how he wished he had produced Umvulo by DJ Mdicks and Zanda, calling it a “classic”

When one fan came quoting his song with Audrey, Better Days, Prince Kaybee took shots at those who had claimed he had stolen the song.

The sarcasm wasn't lost on some followers, and one fan said the day ones knew Kaybee had always stayed with producing his own music.

Kaybee responded by saying he was comfortable with people thinking he was a thief. If he continued to drop big songs, that shocked them.

“Let them stay thinking I’m a thief. LOL! Let me improve my thief skills because y’all want big songs, akere,” he said.

Just for control, he shared a project he recently produced.

WATCH | Prince Kaybee slams 'misconception' that he’s 'pompous'

"I get this on social media a lot, that I am pompous, I'm arrogant, I've got a big head and I'm feeling myself ... whatever that means ..."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee recounts weird 'stalker' experience but Twitter wants more

"You really a bad storyteller, I feel sorry for your grandchildren," one tweep said to Prince Kaybee
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about Kabza

Phori won't let any Kabza slander or sub-tweet win on his TL
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  2. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes' TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Renowned SA actress Elize Cawood dies TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X