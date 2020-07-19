Prince Kaybee hits back at claims he steals music
Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has laughed off suggestions that he steals music, telling his critics to put some respect on his name.
It all started when he took to Twitter to share how he wished he had produced Umvulo by DJ Mdicks and Zanda, calling it a “classic”
When one fan came quoting his song with Audrey, Better Days, Prince Kaybee took shots at those who had claimed he had stolen the song.
Lol I stole that song, infact I forgot who I stole it from, I’m such a thief bro💀 https://t.co/JAi8YPqGPr— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 16, 2020
The sarcasm wasn't lost on some followers, and one fan said the day ones knew Kaybee had always stayed with producing his own music.
Kaybee responded by saying he was comfortable with people thinking he was a thief. If he continued to drop big songs, that shocked them.
“Let them stay thinking I’m a thief. LOL! Let me improve my thief skills because y’all want big songs, akere,” he said.
Let them stay thinking I’m a thief, lol let me improve my thief skills coz ya’ll want big songs akere. https://t.co/vTUNomLNb2— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 16, 2020
Just for control, he shared a project he recently produced.
So proud of @nkaurose— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 16, 2020
FIRST BODY OF WORK produced by yours truly. Congratulations the Ghel. Album Dropping Soon. pic.twitter.com/SMIgKJEtQR