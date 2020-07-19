SA at the Oscars? Refilwe Modiselle's 'White Gold' to feature at another international film festival
Refilwe Modiselle is over the moon after learning that her short film, White Gold, will be screened at an Oscar qualifying festival for the short films category next month.
She took to Instagram this week to announce that White Gold would be featured at the international BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.
The model and actress plays the role of Mansa, an African woman living with albinism, in the film.
“Our second qualifying festival! Thank you to BronzeLens for selecting White Gold. We are honoured to play a part in your Atlanta festival,” the post read.
"Our 2nd Oscar Qualifying festival in 2020 (coming to you digitally)" #Repost @thepitchwhitegold • • • • • • Our 2nd Oscar qualifying festival! Thank you to @bronzelens for selecting White Gold. We are honoured to play a part in your Atlanta festival!
The film has so far garnered several international awards and nominations, including a Best Actress prize for Refilwe at The African Film Festival in Texas last month.
The film centres around Mansa, who becomes physically disabled by a village "witch doctor" and seeks revenge.
Speaking on SAFM earlier this year, Refilwe said she was humbled by the international recognition she had received, but felt her acting career may be taken more seriously if she moved overseas.
“I would love to leave the country because the sad part is I feel like I am not appreciated in this country. I feel like when I step out (on the global stage) is when people appreciate what I do. I have made peace with it.”