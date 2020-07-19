SA at the Oscars? Refilwe Modiselle's 'White Gold' to feature at another international film festival

Refilwe Modiselle is over the moon after learning that her short film, White Gold, will be screened at an Oscar qualifying festival for the short films category next month.

She took to Instagram this week to announce that White Gold would be featured at the international BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The model and actress plays the role of Mansa, an African woman living with albinism, in the film.

“Our second qualifying festival! Thank you to BronzeLens for selecting White Gold. We are honoured to play a part in your Atlanta festival,” the post read.