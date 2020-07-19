TshisaLIVE

SA at the Oscars? Refilwe Modiselle's 'White Gold' to feature at another international film festival

19 July 2020 - 13:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Refilwe Modiselle stars in the hit international short film 'White Gold'.
Refilwe Modiselle stars in the hit international short film 'White Gold'.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Refilwe Modiselle is over the moon after learning that her short film, White Gold, will be screened at an Oscar qualifying festival for the short films category next month.

She took to Instagram this week to announce that White Gold would be featured at the international BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The model and actress plays the role of Mansa, an African woman living with albinism, in the film.

“Our second qualifying festival! Thank you to BronzeLens for selecting White Gold. We are honoured to play a part in your Atlanta festival,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS 📢📢📢😭😭😭🗣️ And then White Gold continues to make it clap 🔥🔥🔥.... Its a different kind of 2020 regardless of what's meant to keep us down... PLOT TWIST....🍾🍾🍾 Read this slowly... OUR 2nd Oscar Qualifying festival in 2020 (coming to you digitally) 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 #Gratitude God keeps 'em coming 🙌🏻🙏🏻💛🕯️ #Repost @thepitchwhitegold • • • • • • Our 2nd Oscar qualifying festival! Thank you to @bronzelens for selecting White Gold. We are honoured to play a part in your Atlanta festival! #bronzelens #filmfestival #albinism #thepitchwhitegold #GodsBabygirl 💛 #Vanillablaq 💛 #Mansa 💛 #LovePersonified 💛 #Khaleesi 💛 #Spirit 💛 #WorkHard #GodAtWork #BestActressAwardRecipient #Evolving #VanillablaqMagic #Actress #AfricasFirstSuccessfulModelWithAlbinism #TVHost #RadioHost #Model #MC #Speaker #VoiceArtist #Activist #CNNAfricanGameChanger #OprahsPowerlist2013 #GloryToGod #VanillablaqQueen

A post shared by Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle (@refilwemodiselle) on

The film has so far garnered several international awards and nominations, including a Best Actress prize for Refilwe at The African Film Festival in Texas last month.

The film centres around Mansa, who becomes physically disabled by a village "witch doctor" and seeks revenge. 

Speaking on SAFM earlier this year, Refilwe said she was humbled by the international recognition she had received, but felt her acting career may be taken more seriously if she moved overseas.

“I would love to leave the country because the sad part is I feel like I am not appreciated in this country. I feel like when I step out (on the global stage) is when people appreciate what I do. I have made peace with it.”

Refilwe Modiselle on being accepted for her 'blackness'

"I know what it's like to constantly go through the prejudice of not fitting a specific mould..."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Refilwe Modiselle scoops best actress award at international film festival

"This is a win for all people living with albinism and it is a win for me, to say you have set the trail for the path going forward," she said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

I’m not appreciated enough in SA - Refilwe Modiselle

"There are many aspirations but I don't really think I want to live the Hollywood dream. Everyone wants to do that. I want to be a global icon."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  2. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes' TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Renowned SA actress Elize Cawood dies TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X