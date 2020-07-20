TshisaLIVE

August Alsina spills more tea on relationship with Jada, releases new single called 'Entanglements'

20 July 2020 - 07:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith had a brief relationship more than four years ago.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

August Alsina has again spoken about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying he "still loves” the Red Table Talk show co-host.

High Snobiety reports the singer told rapper Lil Wayne, during his Young Money Radio show, that his relationship with Jada, although brief, was transformational for him.

“I will always love her as a person. The experience really did help to transform and bring out the king in me,” he said.

August and Jada have been making news headlines since the singer disclosed they were in a romantic relationship in the past. The public furore that followed saw Jada bring herself to the Red Table, where she discussed the issue with husband Will Smith. `In that interview she admitted she and August were in an “entanglement” about four and a half years ago when she and Will were separated.

She received backlash from some people who accused her of taking advantage of August, who was about 22 years old at the time.

But this is not the case, according to the singer.

According to Billboard, he told Lil Wayne: “Nobody’s wrong here, nobody’s a bad person. She didn’t prey on me, or whatever people are saying.”

He also remained adamant that Will gave him his “blessing” to be in a relationship with Jada, despite Will denying this.

August has a new single called Entanglements featuring Rick Ross. He has not confirmed if it's about Jada, but fans are convinced it is. The song has garnered more than 100,000 views on YouTube since its release on Sunday.

