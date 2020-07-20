It reminds me of the 'Macarena' - Master KG on 'Jerusalema' going global
Master KG's Jerusalema has sparked a global dance craze the size of Ayy Macarena.
The public - from Italy to Spain, France, Jamaica and Canada - are moving to the groove of Master KG's hit anthem first released late last year.
Not just praise dancing at churches but the hypnotic choreography has people moving as they burn lockdown fat in gyms and blow out candles at birthday parties. “It reminds me of the song called Macarena in the 90s when I was still young,” Master KG told Sowetan yesterday. “Now it is happening to my song and it's a blessing indeed.”
The original version of the song features female vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. The music video has more than 43 million views on YouTube.
It gained huge international traction when a remix version was released in May with Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.
Master KG traces back the origins of the Jerusalema dance challenge to Angola, after a group of friends recorded a candid video clip with the now viral dance choreography.
“I'd say the first one that was done in Angola remains my favourite because it gave birth to all the dance challenges all over the world,” Master KG said.
“It is a dance that was done by people from Angola, then Portugal followed and it just went viral from that point.
“Just before the lockdown, I went to Portugal to promote my album and I also put more emphasis on the dance during my shows.”
The remix with Burna Boy has peaked on music charts including the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the US.
It's also now charting on iTunes in countries such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.