TshisaLIVE

Kanye West causes a stir with slavery comments. Again!

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
20 July 2020 - 10:00
US presidential hopeful Kanye West weighed in on slavery and abortion over the weekend.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nearly two years after receiving major backlash for claiming slavery was a choice, Kanye West has caused a fresh storm with his comments about anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman.

Kanye started his journey to the White House with controversy at his first rally this weekend, claiming Tubman “never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people”.

The musician, who recently registered to run for president of the US, became emotional when talking about abortion, speaking of his own parents and admitting that he and his wife Kim considered terminating Kim's first pregnancy.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter,” he said, breaking down in tears.

However, it was his comments on slavery and Tubman that shook the internet, landing him on top of the local Twitter trends list.

Fans flooded TLs, slamming Kanye for his comments.

The race is on: Kanye West registers official documents to run for US president

It isn't clear if Kanye West will register his candidacy in other states.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Kanye West breaks ranks with Donald Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signalled he no longer supported US President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Responses flood social media as Kanye West says he will run for US president

Kanye West announced in 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards that he would run for president in 2020.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Kanye West just went from 'slavery was a choice' to joining Black Lives Matter protests

Kanye West reacts to senseless killing of black people!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

