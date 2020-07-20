Kanye West causes a stir with slavery comments. Again!
Nearly two years after receiving major backlash for claiming slavery was a choice, Kanye West has caused a fresh storm with his comments about anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman.
Kanye started his journey to the White House with controversy at his first rally this weekend, claiming Tubman “never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people”.
Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu— Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020
The musician, who recently registered to run for president of the US, became emotional when talking about abortion, speaking of his own parents and admitting that he and his wife Kim considered terminating Kim's first pregnancy.
“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter,” he said, breaking down in tears.
Incredible!— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 19, 2020
At his first campaign event, @kanyewest shares that when @KimKardashian got pregnant with their first child, North, he wanted an abortion at first.
Says Kanye: “She brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and protected that child”! pic.twitter.com/RN0hHvBIUj
However, it was his comments on slavery and Tubman that shook the internet, landing him on top of the local Twitter trends list.
Fans flooded TLs, slamming Kanye for his comments.
Kanye: Harriet Tubman never freed the slaves...— Mpho Madiba (@miss_madiba) July 19, 2020
Black people: pic.twitter.com/dezHvW1EAJ
The thing about Kanye West is that he has family around him, you trying to tell me no one can stop him? this is more of an indictment on the Kardashians... And we have seen their work in the past...— Beat Maker of the Year runner up... LoL (@qmlbeatz) July 20, 2020
Black people: Kanye please take your meds! We love you— LunA' Vee (@LunaV_10) July 19, 2020
Kanye West: 👇 pic.twitter.com/ca6HkueS9L
He's the new Julius in terms of attention grabbing. But Malema is a political powerhouse. Kanye is car crash TV.— Cyrus Rogers (@cyrusjrogers) July 20, 2020
Kanye West sekaya hlanya guys... pic.twitter.com/YHTtpeVeal— SonOfTheSun🌬💨🍃 (@Moossaarr) July 20, 2020
Seriously why are the Kardashians just letting him make a fool out of himself?? I thought they were family. Kanye is NOT ok.— TheRebelGay (@TheRebelGay) July 19, 2020
I repeat, KANYE IS NOT OK
pic.twitter.com/I8VymCK3Mu