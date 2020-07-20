TshisaLIVE

Lerato Zah Moloi 'beats' coronavirus as Afrikaans star Karlien van Jaarsveld tests positive

“Covid-19 tried to destroy me but I beat it.”

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
20 July 2020 - 14:00
Lerato Zah Moloi has recovered from the coronavirus.
Image: Via Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi is counting her blessings after surviving a “terrifying Covid-19 journey”.

The star took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She returned to the platform over the weekend to share that after two weeks of self-isolation, she has made a full recovery.

“Now I can confidently say I am Covid-19 free,” she declared in an Instagram video to fans.

Thanking her fans for their support, Lerato said the virus had tried to destroy her.

“I appreciate you all and I do not take you prayers and messages for granted. You are all loved by me dearly. Covid-19 tried to destroy me, but I beat it, and so can you. We’re in this together,” she said, encouraging her followers to share their stories with her.

The Rhythm City actress also urged followers not to take their health for granted, and to “treat yourself like you have tested (positive) for Covid-19".

“What this pandemic has taught me is that we are all we have, and that health is the most important asset of wealth you’ll ever be blessed with,” she said.

Meanwhile, Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld revealed to fans she has tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating.

“It's going to be difficult for me not to sleep with my baby and hold him. He does not understand,” she wrote, adding that she would hold onto her faith and hope.

She said she had been struggling with fatigue and flu-like symptoms, but urged fans not to worry or feel sorry for her.

“There are many worse things in life, and people we have to look after. Now my immune system can build up nicely against the virus,” she said.

Ek antwoord so paar vrae...

A post shared by Karlien (@karlienvanjaarsveld) on

