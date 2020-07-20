Mona Monyane on 'being strong' in relationships

Actress and motivational speaker Mona Monyane has shared some of the lessons she's learnt from "being strong" in a relationship and why its not worth it.

The actress, who is currently going through a divorce from her estranged husband and baby daddy Khulu Skenjana, explained that she's only ever been in "serious relationships".

Mona said the manner in which she always embodied the typical "strong and persevering" black woman, she felt she could give a masterclass on the effects that stance has on women. The one message she wanted to get across was that it is never worth it to "hold on" just for the sake of holding on.

"Just know one thing... it is NEVER worth it," she said.

The mother of one made it clear that she wasn't in any way dismissing the notion that one shouldn't give up on trying to work on their marriages when things get rocky.

"I believe marriage is worth fighting for. A lot of unlearning and relearning, mistakes and making up but when one party isn't putting in as much effort, or becomes violent, or cheats repeatedly then I honestly believe it's time to throw it away."

"Don't build on a sinking ship," she said.