Mona Monyane on 'being strong' in relationships
"I could give a masterclass on 'bekezelment', ke re bona mo! 'How to tswara the thipa 101'," Mona said
Actress and motivational speaker Mona Monyane has shared some of the lessons she's learnt from "being strong" in a relationship and why its not worth it.
The actress, who is currently going through a divorce from her estranged husband and baby daddy Khulu Skenjana, explained that she's only ever been in "serious relationships".
Mona said the manner in which she always embodied the typical "strong and persevering" black woman, she felt she could give a masterclass on the effects that stance has on women. The one message she wanted to get across was that it is never worth it to "hold on" just for the sake of holding on.
"Just know one thing... it is NEVER worth it," she said.
The mother of one made it clear that she wasn't in any way dismissing the notion that one shouldn't give up on trying to work on their marriages when things get rocky.
"I believe marriage is worth fighting for. A lot of unlearning and relearning, mistakes and making up but when one party isn't putting in as much effort, or becomes violent, or cheats repeatedly then I honestly believe it's time to throw it away."
"Don't build on a sinking ship," she said.
I could give a masterclass on "bekezelment", ke re bona mo! "How to tswara the thipa 101". I have BEEN the relationship girl, I have ONLY done serious relathionshipping.— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 16, 2020
Lovie! If you want to know how to bekezela come here!
Just know one thing... it is NEVER worth it. 😊❤🙌🏾.
Mona went on to have a conversation on her TL with renowned designer Thula Sindi on how women sometimes find themselves trapped with a person who pretended to be someone else just to trap them into a relationship.
They further elaborated on some of the factors that keep women from walking away from relationships that have nothing to offer them anymore.
Read the full enlightening engagement below:
It is very possible for someone to lie to you about who they are in order to trap you into a relationship and then to slowly reveal their true colours over time.— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 16, 2020
It is so important to listen to your gut, to believe the red flags when you see them... people are evil out here...
Akere rona re ya phapha and we grew up watching romcoms so we want that "love at first sight" nonsense. By month 3 we are already "in love"— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 16, 2020
As well as having to deal with the liar.— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 16, 2020
They get violent, they gaslight you... make you seem crazy for noticing the change in them... it can get ugly trying to leave indeed...