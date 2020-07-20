TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane on 'being strong' in relationships

"I could give a masterclass on 'bekezelment', ke re bona mo! 'How to tswara the thipa 101'," Mona said

20 July 2020 - 06:00
Actress Mona Monyane has shared her life experiences with her followers.
Actress Mona Monyane has shared her life experiences with her followers.
Image: Instagram/Mona Monyane

Actress and motivational speaker Mona Monyane has shared some of the lessons she's learnt from "being strong" in a relationship and why its not worth it. 

The actress, who is currently going through a divorce from her estranged husband and baby daddy Khulu Skenjana, explained that she's only ever been in "serious relationships".

Mona said the manner in which she always embodied the typical "strong and persevering"  black woman, she felt she could give a masterclass on the effects that stance has on women. The one message she wanted to get across was that it is never worth it to "hold on" just for the sake of holding on.

"Just know one thing... it is NEVER worth it," she said.

The mother of one made it clear that she wasn't in any way dismissing the notion that one shouldn't give up on trying to work on their marriages when things get rocky.

"I believe marriage is worth fighting for. A lot of unlearning and relearning, mistakes and making up but when one party isn't putting in as much effort, or becomes violent, or cheats repeatedly then I honestly believe it's time to throw it away."

"Don't build on a sinking ship," she said.

Mona went on to have a conversation on her TL with renowned designer Thula Sindi on how women sometimes find themselves trapped with a person who pretended to be someone else just to trap them into a relationship.

They further elaborated on some of the factors that keep women from walking away from relationships that have nothing to offer them anymore. 

Read the full enlightening engagement below:

Forget the booze ban, celebs just want to know why children are still going to school

"Please close schools down. You’re playing Russian roulette with our kids’ lives and by extension our lives."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Mona Monyane on facing xenophobia slurs at school

"I was born in Zimbabwe because my parents were activists and they were exiled. When kids at school found out they legit called me 'lekwerekwere'."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SNAPS | Mona Monyane's family gets beautiful new home after last one burnt down

Mona is having her "Look at God!" moment and Mzansi is here for all of it!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Mona Monyane gives Mzansi tips on how to prevent Covid-19

'It's nice to laugh and joke, but not when you are dying'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  2. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Renowned SA actress Elize Cawood dies TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Lichaba heartbroken that she can't visit family: 'We're limited to love ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X