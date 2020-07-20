TshisaLIVE

'This beef is getting boring now' - Mzansi to Maphorisa & Prince Kaybee

20 July 2020 - 18:00
DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee have been throwing subs at each other on the Twitter TL.
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Instagram x Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

In another episode of unnecessary Twitter interactions and clashes of egos, Prince Kaybee took a swipe at Maphorisa again this past weekend, this time over cars, and tweeps are actually over their obsession with each other.

Everyone who follows Prince Kaybee knows he's a die hard fan of Mercedes Benz, while everyone who knows Madumane aka Lawd Phori knows for a sure that he'a Beemer guy.

That is exactly the button Prince Kaybee decided to press this past weekend to ignite one of their many Twitter wars. Some think he was provoked by video posted by Phori, drifting a Merc and essentially calling it weak.

Perhaps Kaybee was bored or maybe he really enjoys the back and forth with Phori, so he decided to throw him a subtweet.

As usual, Phori caught it and then caught feelings!

Both Kaybee and Maphorisa have mad skills for making music, and no one in SA wants to dispute that.

However, tweeps are certainly over their constant twarring on these streets.

No doubt...

