TshisaLIVE

'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ruffles feathers

20 July 2020 - 11:00
Somizi and Mohale's "expensive" post left some people a lil salty.
Somizi and Mohale's "expensive" post left some people a lil salty.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Celebrity couple Somizi and Mohale left social media users green with envy after they stunted with their matching Rich Mnisi jerseys, Louis Vuitton luggage and private plane flights. 

The lovebirds again reminded Mzansi that money makes all the difference, especially when you're living through a pandemic. 

The pair were heading to their other home, in Zimbali along KwaZulu-Natal's north coast, for work and a change of scenery.

"Leaving home to visit home and work from home.The RICH GANG," Somzi captioned one of the snaps he shared on Instagram. 

Tweeps caught feelings when they realised how money gives you options you wouldn't have without lots of it.  

For example, many people have been stuck in foreign  provinces and away from home  because inter-provincial travel is prohibited under level three lockdown regulations. Some are stuck because they can't afford to travel home or do not want to risk using public transportation.

Somhale obvs doesn't have these types of life problems, and that is exactly how they pitched up on the socials and took everyone's oxygen.

Somhale fans couldn't help but stan while the rest simply vented about how unfair life is.

Check out the snaps and video that added salt to the wounds of the internet spectators. 

View this post on Instagram

Sangena

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Touch down

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

.... Touchdown.

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans

A wedding/ birthday gift from Somizi has caused a fuss.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi heartbroken over Mary Twala's death: 'It's every child's nightmare. Finally it's here'

Somizi Mhlongo is devastated by his mom's death
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tribute to Mary Twala planned for 'Dinner at Somizi’s' premiere

Somizi's show will open with a tribute to Mary.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my husband like this'

"I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys. I really need to be strong for him."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  2. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Renowned SA actress Elize Cawood dies TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Lichaba heartbroken that she can't visit family: 'We're limited to love ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X