'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ruffles feathers

Celebrity couple Somizi and Mohale left social media users green with envy after they stunted with their matching Rich Mnisi jerseys, Louis Vuitton luggage and private plane flights.

The lovebirds again reminded Mzansi that money makes all the difference, especially when you're living through a pandemic.

The pair were heading to their other home, in Zimbali along KwaZulu-Natal's north coast, for work and a change of scenery.

"Leaving home to visit home and work from home.The RICH GANG," Somzi captioned one of the snaps he shared on Instagram.

Tweeps caught feelings when they realised how money gives you options you wouldn't have without lots of it.

For example, many people have been stuck in foreign provinces and away from home because inter-provincial travel is prohibited under level three lockdown regulations. Some are stuck because they can't afford to travel home or do not want to risk using public transportation.

Somhale obvs doesn't have these types of life problems, and that is exactly how they pitched up on the socials and took everyone's oxygen.

Somhale fans couldn't help but stan while the rest simply vented about how unfair life is.

Check out the snaps and video that added salt to the wounds of the internet spectators.