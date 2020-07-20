Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans howling!
Mzansi is convinced American Cheaters participants were shaking in their boots after Buhle gave them an Oscar-worthy performance in Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99.
The controversial and confrontational show, which is kind of a South African version of the popular US show, is hosted by the spicy Jub Jub.
This week fans of the messy show were introduced to Buhle, who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to do some surveillance on her man so she could discover if he's cheating.
As anticipated by viewers, Buhle's bae was, indeed, cheating.
It became even spicier when he was found in the middle of a picnic with his other woman. Things went from zero to 100 in an instant.
Buhle needs confirmation of het suspicions that her partner is cheating on her. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 17, 2020
Sun at 21h00 pic.twitter.com/YekwDYevOw
More than the actual cheating drama, viewers were totes fascinated by Buhle's use of the English language, and how she dressed like she was on the show for fashion.
Viewers figured moghel was acting because everyone knows that when people get real angry, they often default to their mother tongue because their English doesn't do their anger justice.
However, sis Buhle was committed!
Check out the reactions from viewers:
Buhle loves English🤣🤣🤣#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/GcaxoCOpDl— N Y I K O (@Bianca_Ngomane) July 19, 2020
Ai kanti u sis Buhle is from the U.S?i I mean ngizwa ama “WTF” nabo “Dammit” #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/LVFEgGYK73— 👑FuLUfheloLANGA (@fulu_murwamuila) July 19, 2020
Buhle is making sure she responds in English.— George Ngcobo (@GeorgeNgcobo68) July 19, 2020
😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/OuECjORgHL
Hai buhle watch alot of movies.. "What the Fuck" "Shit" "Watchu doing with my man" ... hai it sounds rehearsed #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/uYRrukXU9v— Sapphire_💎 (@Molemo_28) July 19, 2020
Buhle back in primary #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/BWt2vOif9L— Mc (@Mcjackie1632) July 19, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays she suspected he's cheating last month, Jub Jub is already attending to it....... Now that's service excellence pic.twitter.com/p3wKxvgJUp— Buhle_Mahlangu (@Buhle_Mahlangu1) July 19, 2020
Buhle's look and English!🙌😂#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/hToSrDFhMT— Tshoki Pitseng (@GlamanciaP) July 19, 2020