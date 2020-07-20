Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans howling!

Mzansi is convinced American Cheaters participants were shaking in their boots after Buhle gave them an Oscar-worthy performance in Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99.

The controversial and confrontational show, which is kind of a South African version of the popular US show, is hosted by the spicy Jub Jub.

This week fans of the messy show were introduced to Buhle, who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to do some surveillance on her man so she could discover if he's cheating.

As anticipated by viewers, Buhle's bae was, indeed, cheating.

It became even spicier when he was found in the middle of a picnic with his other woman. Things went from zero to 100 in an instant.