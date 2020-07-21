Maphorisa unfazed by the haters: I don’t know English that well and I am proud of it
DJ Maphorisa has shrugged off criticism of his English language skills, after he was dragged for a tweet about car racing.
The star had the TLs hella confused recently when took to Twitter to weigh in on drifting and called out his rival Prince Kaybee’s English skills.
In a tweet, he repeated Kaybee’s argument, and urged him to use proper English.
I thought u good with english wat the fuck a u saying— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2020
Ehh bo English teacher help wat is he saying https://t.co/6G2yeQ8Vqh
They call a car the world comes to an end— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2020
ereng english ya luma luma
Soon the receipts from fans were flowing and Phori was also lambasted for his English language skills.
Phori was not having any of it and hit back, saying he wasn’t fluent in English and wasn’t about to lose sleep over it.
“I am going to be honest, I don’t know English that well and I am proud (of it),” he wrote.
Iam gonna be honest i dnt knw english dat well n iam proud 😂😂😂— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2020
He also hit back at those who tried to correct him, telling them not to act smart.
wat makes sense?? dnt try to be cool akere his good in english mxm same watsaap group futsek https://t.co/n7jPY3xavv— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2020
Soon the star was putting out fires, and clapping back hard at anyone in his way, with many accusing him of being “arrogant” and “aggressive”.