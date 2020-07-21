TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa unfazed by the haters: I don’t know English that well and I am proud of it

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 July 2020 - 08:00
DJ Maphorisa is not here for people judging his English.
DJ Maphorisa is not here for people judging his English.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

DJ Maphorisa has shrugged off criticism of his English language skills, after he was dragged for a tweet about car racing.

The star had the TLs hella confused recently when took to Twitter to weigh in on drifting and called out his rival Prince Kaybee’s English skills.

In a tweet, he repeated Kaybee’s argument, and urged him to use proper English.

Soon the receipts from fans were flowing and Phori was also lambasted for his English language skills.

Phori was not having any of it and hit back, saying he wasn’t fluent in English and wasn’t about to lose sleep over it.

“I am going to be honest, I don’t know English that well and I am proud (of it),” he wrote.

He also hit back at those who tried to correct him, telling them not to act smart.

Soon the star was putting out fires, and clapping back hard at anyone in his way, with many accusing him of being “arrogant” and “aggressive”.

Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better than anyone'

'I won’t be apologetic for working hard and for achieving what I’ve achieved.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sama nominations reignite beef between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee

A lot of musos were upset about being 'snubbed' by the awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Maphorisa: 'It took me 10 years to really crack the SA music industry'

Phori was flexing on all his haters.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X