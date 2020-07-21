Mihlali on confronting a cheating partner and being taken for a fool
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has opened up on Twitter about the moment she realised that her partner was cheating.
Though she is usually very private about her love life, the star shared with fans how she had confronted her boyfriend after suspecting that he was playing the field.
Responding to one follower's question about going through a guy’s stuff after spending the night, Mihlali explained that she wasn’t snooping but stumbled upon lipstick stains on the mouthwash bottle and make-up on the towel.
Yho I’ll never forget when I found lipstick stains on the mouth wash bottle 💀 https://t.co/k0yeH7OgVq— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 20, 2020
When I found makeup on a towel I called my mother and asked if I should leave or stay 🤡 , at that point bendi weak... 🤣— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 20, 2020
Yho kunini amadoda asihlukumeza?
She said that she hadn't been to his place for a while before this, so she knew it wasn't her's.
When she confronted him, he asked: “So that isn’t your make-up, babe?”
She said that even after she insisted that it wasn't, he asked her to warm some food for him.
“Mihlali warmed up the food, set the table and served him,” she added, with a clown emoji.
The star said she was told to pack her things and leave. She did, but it didn't last long
“I left for 24 hours. He picked me up a day later,” she explained.
Sometimes you must look back at your 🤡 moments and laugh, appreciate how far you’ve come.— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 21, 2020
The celebrity has frequently been outspoken about cheating and relationship dynamics, and soon sparked a fresh debate with her story.
Many fans responded with their stories on being cheated on, including catching their partner in bed with someone else.
Speaking on the topic before, Mihlali said she would have needed to be sedated if she ever caught her bae red-handed.
How does one recover from catching their partner in bed with someone else?— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) December 26, 2019
I would legit need to be sedated.