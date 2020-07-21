TshisaLIVE

Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy, and the internet can’t deal

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 July 2020 - 09:00
Nicki Minaj is having her first child.
Nicki Minaj is having her first child.
Image: Via Nicki MInaj's Instagram

After months of speculation, American superstar Nicki Minaj has finally revealed to the world that she is pregnant with her first child.

The musician confirmed the good news with a series of snaps on social media on Monday, including one on Instagram of her dressed in an elaborate bikini, clutching her baby bump.

She simply captioned the post: “preggers”

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

In perhaps one of the most artistic snaps from the glam maternity shoot, she is seen dressed in a silver veil, as she holds her baby bump in front of a kaleidoscope.

View this post on Instagram

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki also thanked fans for their support and well-wishes.

It may not come as too big a shock to her stans, especially after she announced late last year that she was retiring to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it until the death of me,” she wrote.

This will be Nicki and hubby Kenneth “Zoo” Petty's first child together. According to New York Times, the rapper hinted in June last year that she planned to marry Kenneth, and in August changed her Twitter name to Mrs Petty.

Of course, the internet was overjoyed by the news and quickly filled timelines with messages of congratulations, earning Nicki a spot on the local Twitter trends list.

Others speculated that the rapper might be around six to seven months pregnant and should be due later this year.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Nicki Minaj quits the rap game: 'I've decided to retire & have my family'

Rap queen Nicki Minaj has shocked fans by announcing her retirement from music.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah’s reaction to Nicki Minaj's wax statue will have you laughing for days

We know that Nicki Minaj retired last year but there is no excuse for the artists to have not remembered what she looks like.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Why you so obsessed with me? Meek Mill & Nicky get into spicy twar!

H for Hectic mntase!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Veteran actor Allen Booi has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X