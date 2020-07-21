TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers 707's funeral

21 July 2020 - 18:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Vusi "Papers 707" Mabuza has been laid to rest in Soweto.
Vusi “Papers 707” Mabuza, 42, was laid to rest in Soweto on Tuesday in a ceremony as energetic as the star's personality.

The amapiano DJ and dancer passed away last week after being admitted to hospital for gout. He was 42.

Friends and family paid tribute to the star in an emotional ceremony in Meadowlands on Tuesday morning.

The star's daughter broke down when she paid tribute to her father

"I am here to share a memory of my dad. My dad left me when I was four-years-old but he used to come and stay. He left me and I still loved him. I will always love him. Dad, may your soul rest in peace," she said while sobbing.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at the funeral was limited to 50 people and social distancing was enforced between mourners.

Mourners then made their way to the cemetery, where his casket was carried by pallbearers to his grave

The funeral  featured several performers dancing to amapiano, reflecting the high spirits Papers 707 often brought to those whose lives he touched.

