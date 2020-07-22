Candy Tsa Mandebele's Covid-19 struggle: My 92-year-old mom has to send me R600 to live on

Like many South Africans, award-winning musician and actress Candy Tsa Mandebele Mokwena has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has stripped her of her savings and left her reliant on her pensioner mother for support.

The star, who has type 2 diabetes and is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, has been spending most of the lockdown indoors and away from anyone who may carry the virus.

The pandemic has not only threatened her health but also her finances, with the star telling TshisaLIVE that the situation has become very difficult.

“I have been so affected by the virus. There is no shows and we do not know when the president will announce that we can go perform again. There is no relief from the government. I applied for relief from the department of sports, arts and culture but haven't received anything. It is difficult,” she said.

What many thought would be a short lockdown has now extended to several months, leaving Candy without savings and reliant on her elderly mother.