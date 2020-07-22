Doja Cat: People said I was black when I had a number 1, but now the same people say I'm white?

US star Doja Cat has called out hypocrites who have questioned her race, claiming people were quick to say she was black when she had a number one on the Billboard charts, but then called her white when claiming she was friends with white supremacists.

The star, who is the daughter of SA actor and Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, was “cancelled” in May after social media users dug up old videos of her using the N-word in chat rooms and making music that was deemed “racially insensitive”.

Sis has addressed the outrage several times, but returned to Twitter on Tuesday to vent about how it had changed the way people view her.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a number one alongside three other black women, but now the same people wanna say I'm white? Maybe I'm not the one here with 'identity issues'.”