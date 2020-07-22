TshisaLIVE

Doja Cat: People said I was black when I had a number 1, but now the same people say I'm white?

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
22 July 2020 - 10:00
Doja Cat was "cancelled" earlier this year and continues to address the backlash.
Image: Timothy Norris/WireImage

US star Doja Cat has called out hypocrites who have questioned her race, claiming people were quick to say she was black when she had a number one on the Billboard charts, but then called her white when claiming she was friends with white supremacists.

The star, who is the daughter of SA actor and Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, was  “cancelled” in May after social media users dug up old videos of her using the N-word in chat rooms and making music that was deemed “racially insensitive”.

Sis has addressed the outrage several times, but returned to Twitter on Tuesday to vent about how it had changed the way people view her.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a number one alongside three other black women, but now the same people wanna say I'm white? Maybe I'm not the one here with 'identity issues'.”

When one user claimed she was using the rant as a smokescreen to “make us forget what you did”, she told them to put some respect on her name.

“I'm just trying to make sure you remember who the f**k you're talking to, coward,” she responded, adding that she was simply standing up for herself.

Speaking about the outrage last month, Doja claimed she was body-shamed after the incident.

“Nobody should hate themselves for their skin tone, nobody should hate anybody else because of their skin tone. Why the f**k is it your logic to come onto my platform and say, 'Wow, forehead's too big. Why would anybody be attracted to you? I hate you'.

“You're taking my features and you're sh**ting on them. Which are what features? Exactly. I have black hair, I have black skin. I have black features and you're sh**ting on them.”

