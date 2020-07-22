IN MEMES | 'The River’s' Kedibone’s heartbreaking performance leaves fans in tears
There's no denying that the past few days have been quite emotional for The River fans, thanks to the death of Ntsizwa and what was the telenovela's most beautiful love tale.
Fans also can't help but stan how actress Tsholo Matshaba has nailed Rakgadi Kedibone's scenes.
Fans are still finding it hard to believe that Phathutshedzo Makwarela (head writer at The River) and his crew really just made Rakgadi fall in love just so they could kill her man before her wedding day arrived. They felt bad for Rakgadi because life has dealt her nothing but lemons and everyone - including her - thought that she would finally get her happy ending, but dololo.
Tsholo, who plays Kedibone, has not only left most tweeps in their feels and in tears as she mourns Ntsizwa but they have also been highly impressed with her performances. Viewers of the telenovela gushed about how watching Tsholo act has been nothing but a pleasure for them and they gave props to the production as a whole for how they've managed to remind viewers that The River has some of the very best actors in Mzansi.
In real life, Tsholo lost her husband Chris Matshaba two years ago. Fans tipped their hats to the actress who really brought her A-game to play out a storyline so “personal”.
Dear @Tsholo_Matshaba, We see your light. Thank you so much for sharing your outstanding craft with us.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 21, 2020
Check out the rest of the reactions below.
If only Flora can talk to her God to bring back Abuti Ntsiswa For Rakgadi #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/WKOyEQQCBQ— LeeLuluMab🍾🍸🍹🍷🥂 (@LeeLuluMab) July 21, 2020
Rakgadi aka Tsholo is delivering a masterclass in acting. We have to stan even harder. 👌🏾👌🏾#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/suZrO1lQJl— The black mermaid. (@paballo_patsa) July 21, 2020
Rakgadi insists that if it wasn't for the health system's negligence, Nsizwa would still be alive. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/IXrItfGSA5— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) July 21, 2020
Rakgadi don't deserve happiness, after everything she has been through— Lydia Mudau (@Lads_M) July 21, 2020
I'm not happy at all#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Er7Z0pSZvL
What if Kedibone is going to kill the health workers from the hospital #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/oJjKMxEygY— Q (@qhamadlula_) July 21, 2020
At the end of the week Nomonde will still be alive and Ntsizwa will still be dead. It's so unfair #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/GjVRqZy5Zs— 💫YOUR RICH AUNTY💫 (@Zoemkoena) July 21, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic You seriously killed Malome Ntsizwa... khwe *claps once* pic.twitter.com/0MryQ9pOYm— TheChosenOne🙏 (@pinkinasie) July 21, 2020
So who's responsible for Abuti Nsizwa's death according to Rakgadi? #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/syTCo0S94x— 23 July 🎂🥂 (@mfazwe) July 21, 2020
Rakgadi deserves a standing ovation #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/UgCLTLQRtv— Theodosia (@Princessincrown) July 21, 2020