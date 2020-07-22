Maphorisa & Kabza’s track with Bob Mabena has the streets missing the groove
We're well over 100 days into the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the streets are missing the groove more and more with each passing day.
Fans of the nightlife suffered serious withdrawals on Wednesday when young star Bob Mabena finally dropped his highly-anticipated new single with Tyler ICU, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa's alter ego, Madumane.
Phori had been teasing the track ever since he sent the internet into a spasm with a video of Bob performing a freestyle over a Focalistic track.
The producer has been looking for fresh young talent to work with on his label, and was hailed for giving Bob a shot.
He also defended Bob from people comparing him to Focalistic, sharing a video of the young star rapping in his natural flow.
You can imagine the anticipation was hella high when Phori rolled in on Tuesday evening to announce their first single together had dropped.
Here We Go 🤾🏾♂️🗑#DripDripJuluka— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 21, 2020
Download Link https://t.co/3RcDP80GyO@Bob_MabenaSA @KabzaDeSmall_ @Tyler_ICU @Maduman pic.twitter.com/koA5lIZQDT
Drip Drip Juluka was released on free file sharing sites, and in minutes dominated the Twitter trends list.
Within hours it had amassed more than 71,000 downloads.
Social media was soon flooded with messages about the song, with fans sharing how they wished the song was playing over the speakers at groove.
@DjMaphorisa @Bob_MabenaSA— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) July 22, 2020
I was bumping #DripDripJuluka on my way to work this morning
I wasn’t allowed to enter the building because temperature 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gFY5W6LPZs
Guyz I hope you listening to this new stupendous song at home #DripDripJuluka pic.twitter.com/SDoLzRumi4— Mjita Boizen (@Kgothat47707492) July 22, 2020
#DripDripJuluka Deserves international recognition 💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RgaE9RkxMS— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) July 22, 2020
So vele they've dropped #DripDripJuluka hours after I've uninstalled my car sound fok ko tshupela again tomorrow pic.twitter.com/TfPXhQ3EwW— Friends Of Friends Summer Chillas (@TurnUpKings97) July 21, 2020
That bass yohh, damnit Madumane 💃🏽🕺🏽#DripDripJuluka pic.twitter.com/PJGJd1hL8h— KB (@SimplyK_T) July 21, 2020
You ain’t going to sleep tonight 😂🤞🏾 #DripDripJuluka https://t.co/Xfzn8nhfTy— Drip Drip Juluka 🔥🤾🏾♂️🗑 (@Bob_MabenaSA) July 21, 2020
#DripDripJuluka This song is a hit tjuuuuu🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/FT4pBYLxl9— A Ndebele hun (@ThobileM_) July 21, 2020