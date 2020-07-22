Maphorisa & Kabza’s track with Bob Mabena has the streets missing the groove

We're well over 100 days into the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the streets are missing the groove more and more with each passing day.

Fans of the nightlife suffered serious withdrawals on Wednesday when young star Bob Mabena finally dropped his highly-anticipated new single with Tyler ICU, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa's alter ego, Madumane.

Phori had been teasing the track ever since he sent the internet into a spasm with a video of Bob performing a freestyle over a Focalistic track.

The producer has been looking for fresh young talent to work with on his label, and was hailed for giving Bob a shot.

He also defended Bob from people comparing him to Focalistic, sharing a video of the young star rapping in his natural flow.

You can imagine the anticipation was hella high when Phori rolled in on Tuesday evening to announce their first single together had dropped.