TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa & Kabza’s track with Bob Mabena has the streets missing the groove

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
22 July 2020 - 09:02
Maphorisa's alter ego Madumane teamed up with Bob Mabena, Tyler ICU and Kabza de Small.
Maphorisa's alter ego Madumane teamed up with Bob Mabena, Tyler ICU and Kabza de Small.
Image: DJ Maphorisa's Instagram

We're well over 100 days into the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the streets are missing the groove more and more with each passing day.

Fans of the nightlife suffered serious withdrawals on Wednesday when young star Bob Mabena finally dropped his highly-anticipated new single with Tyler ICU, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa's alter ego, Madumane.

Phori had been teasing the track ever since he sent the internet into a spasm with a video of Bob performing a freestyle over a Focalistic track.

The producer has been looking for fresh young talent to work with on his label, and was hailed for giving Bob a shot. 

He also defended Bob from people comparing him to Focalistic, sharing a video of the young star rapping in his natural flow.

You can imagine the anticipation was hella high when Phori rolled in on Tuesday evening to announce their first single together had dropped.

Drip Drip Juluka was released on free file sharing sites, and in minutes dominated the Twitter trends list.

Within hours it had amassed more than 71,000 downloads.

Social media was soon flooded with messages about the song, with fans sharing how they wished the song was playing over the speakers at groove.

Maphorisa unfazed by the haters: I don’t know English that well and I am proud of it

Maphorisa is quickly becoming the king of the clapback.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Amapiano takes over TikTok with new milestone

Amapiano's front-runners Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are SA's most popular artists on TikTok
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better than anyone'

'I won’t be apologetic for working hard and for achieving what I’ve achieved.'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Papers 707 to be laid to rest on Tuesday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X