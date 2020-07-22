Rami Chuene praises 'Isono' team for choosing to halt production

“Our production company CMPTVee has chosen to put cast and crew’s safety first by deciding to temporarily suspend shooting of Isono with immediate effect because the country has entered the peak phase of the pandemic. Be safe now, shoot later. That’s love.”

Rami's fans have been excited to see the actress in action, as this is her step up after losing her popular TGOM role on The Queen.

Jumima, aka Juju, is the spice of the upcoming show. She's a gossiper, who often buys into occasional conspiracy theories and gets the wrong end of the stick by making odd connections.

Rami told her fans not to be impatient, as the cast will be on their screens before they know it.

“As a result of the temporary production suspension, the Isono premiere date has been postponed. Re tla le bona second half! Rea bowa nou nou!” she said.