Rami Chuene praises 'Isono' team for choosing to halt production
As 'Generations' shuts down again ...
Actress Rami Chuene has welcomed her production team's decision to temporarily halt shooting of Isono as the Covid-19 pandemic reaches its “peak phase” and has thanked them for prioritising their lives.
The actress, who is set to make her comeback as Jumima the notorious gossiper on the BET Africa original, took to Twitter to share the news and how grateful she was for the decision they took.
“Our production company CMPTVee has chosen to put cast and crew’s safety first by deciding to temporarily suspend shooting of Isono with immediate effect because the country has entered the peak phase of the pandemic. Be safe now, shoot later. That’s love.”
Rami's fans have been excited to see the actress in action, as this is her step up after losing her popular TGOM role on The Queen.
Jumima, aka Juju, is the spice of the upcoming show. She's a gossiper, who often buys into occasional conspiracy theories and gets the wrong end of the stick by making odd connections.
Rami told her fans not to be impatient, as the cast will be on their screens before they know it.
“As a result of the temporary production suspension, the Isono premiere date has been postponed. Re tla le bona second half! Rea bowa nou nou!” she said.
Meanwhile, just a week after they had returned to work after being forced to pause production due to Covid-19 exposure to a team member, Generations: The legacy cast and crew have allegedly had to shut down again.
This time, it is alleged that a cameraman and art department staff member have tested positive for the virus.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Generations for further comment, however they had not responded at the time of publishing this article.