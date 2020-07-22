Siyabonga Shibe rubbishes claims he's leaving 'Uzalo': I have not been booted off the show

The actor, who plays the role of Qhabanga, took to Instagram this week to set the record straight.

“I have had so many calls wanting to know whether I have been fired from Uzalo or not. I have been ignoring the issue for too long now, I want to put it on record that me and my producers are in a good space and there were never any fights for whatever reason.

“We are concentrating on delivering a good product for SABC1 since this Covid-19 has affected many. Such reporting affects many, my family, my fans, fans of Uzalo. I repeat I have never fought with anyone and I have not been booted out as some reporting claim,” the actor said.

Fellow actor Thandeka Dawn King commented on his post, expressing her frustrations at the undying rumours.

“Yazi ngempela sekwanele, this is really tiring, can it stop now, can it really stop. It's enough,” Thandeka commented.