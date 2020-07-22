TshisaLIVE

Siyabonga Shibe rubbishes claims he's leaving 'Uzalo': I have not been booted off the show

22 July 2020 - 15:00
Siyabonga Shibe says he's not leaving 'Uzalo'.
Siyabonga Shibe says he's not leaving 'Uzalo'.
Image: Via Siyabonga Shibe's Instagram

Uzalo actor Siyabonga Shibe has poured cold water on reports that he's had fights with the producers of the SABC1 show and is leaving the production.

The reports surfaced on social media recently, claiming that a number of actors were being fired after getting into a dispute with the show's creators.

The actor, who plays the role of Qhabanga, took to Instagram this week to set the record straight.

“I have had so many calls wanting to know whether I have been fired from Uzalo or not. I have been ignoring the issue for too long now, I want to put it on record that me and my producers are in a good space and there were never any fights for whatever reason.

“We are concentrating on delivering a good product for SABC1 since this Covid-19 has affected many. Such reporting affects many, my family, my fans, fans of Uzalo. I repeat I have never fought with anyone and I have not been booted out as some reporting claim,” the actor said.

Fellow actor Thandeka Dawn King commented on his post, expressing her frustrations at the undying rumours.

“Yazi ngempela sekwanele, this is really tiring, can it stop now, can it really stop. It's enough,” Thandeka commented.

Dawn Thandeka King denies rumours she is leaving Uzalo

When asked by a fan if Dawn would be leaving, the show simply said: "No".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last week, Dawn denied claims that she too is leaving the show and said she had no idea where the rumour even came from.

“I have denied it. The show has denied it. We don't know what else to say any more. Every week a different source writes the same story over and over again,” she said.

She also responded to claims that she is “difficult” to work with, saying her work spoke for itself and did not need defending.

“I won't defend my character. People who worked with me know what kind of person I am. I don't know what the intention is. I respect my work. I respect my employers. I respect everyone I work with. I have worked on several projects and never had any issues.”

MORE

Siyabonga Shibe on raising his son: I took him with me to Durban

He said it is an honour to raise his child.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Baby Cele: I am in the right profession in the wrong country

"I have lost relationships, marriage because of my career".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Siyabonga Shibe explains why he never SLEEPS on his guap

While male artists aren't necessarily labelled divas for demanding respectable salaries, Siyabonga Shibe says there's always a risk of being an ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'Some of the men I play are disturbingly evil' - Siyabonga Shibe

Siyabonga Shibe has played some character that have left him shaken as a man.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X