Siyabonga Shibe rubbishes claims he's leaving 'Uzalo': I have not been booted off the show
Uzalo actor Siyabonga Shibe has poured cold water on reports that he's had fights with the producers of the SABC1 show and is leaving the production.
The reports surfaced on social media recently, claiming that a number of actors were being fired after getting into a dispute with the show's creators.
The actor, who plays the role of Qhabanga, took to Instagram this week to set the record straight.
“I have had so many calls wanting to know whether I have been fired from Uzalo or not. I have been ignoring the issue for too long now, I want to put it on record that me and my producers are in a good space and there were never any fights for whatever reason.
“We are concentrating on delivering a good product for SABC1 since this Covid-19 has affected many. Such reporting affects many, my family, my fans, fans of Uzalo. I repeat I have never fought with anyone and I have not been booted out as some reporting claim,” the actor said.
Fellow actor Thandeka Dawn King commented on his post, expressing her frustrations at the undying rumours.
“Yazi ngempela sekwanele, this is really tiring, can it stop now, can it really stop. It's enough,” Thandeka commented.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last week, Dawn denied claims that she too is leaving the show and said she had no idea where the rumour even came from.
“I have denied it. The show has denied it. We don't know what else to say any more. Every week a different source writes the same story over and over again,” she said.
She also responded to claims that she is “difficult” to work with, saying her work spoke for itself and did not need defending.
“I won't defend my character. People who worked with me know what kind of person I am. I don't know what the intention is. I respect my work. I respect my employers. I respect everyone I work with. I have worked on several projects and never had any issues.”