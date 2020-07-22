TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has the streets shaking with international show

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
22 July 2020 - 18:00
Black Coffee had the TLs in a mess on Tuesday with his set.
Black Coffee had the TLs in a mess on Tuesday with his set.
Image: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage

DJ Black Coffee had the streets crying for an end to the nationwide lockdown, when a video of him performing a set on the Greek island of Mykonos went viral on Twitter.

The 90-minute sunset show was held at Scorpios on the island on Tuesday evening and was streamed across the world on YouTube and social media. It also featured DJ Angelo and Themba.

Snippets of his set were posted to Twitter, and shared widely.

The gig comes just days after Black Coffee and Themba resumed their world tours with a performance in the French Riviera. The pair are also set to perform in Riccione, Italy, this weekend.

Mzansi has been cooped up for months, with no groove in sight. So fans were feeling all the chest pains when they heard that Black Coffee was out there making the rest of the world dance.

They tuned in to try catch the vibe but were breathing through the wound and flooded Twitter with messages praising Black Coffee and asking president Cyril Ramaphosa to let them out to party.

MORE

Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night

The star has also hit back at shade thrown his way for posing in a private jet.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Black Coffee posts hilarious video of doppelgänger going through the most

How many clones does DJ Black Coffee have? Y'all remember DJ Ricoffy?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride

No, haai... re khaphile wena mo life'ng grootman!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X