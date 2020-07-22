WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has the streets shaking with international show
DJ Black Coffee had the streets crying for an end to the nationwide lockdown, when a video of him performing a set on the Greek island of Mykonos went viral on Twitter.
The 90-minute sunset show was held at Scorpios on the island on Tuesday evening and was streamed across the world on YouTube and social media. It also featured DJ Angelo and Themba.
Snippets of his set were posted to Twitter, and shared widely.
The big man giving my track a spin all the way in Greece tonight 😢🇬🇷❤️— Gumz (@GumzRSA) July 21, 2020
@RealBlackCoffee busy doing the most live from Scorpios, Mykonos 🔥👊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/KQATDEgntV— ManAgainstGBV (@veneration1) July 21, 2020
The gig comes just days after Black Coffee and Themba resumed their world tours with a performance in the French Riviera. The pair are also set to perform in Riccione, Italy, this weekend.
Mzansi has been cooped up for months, with no groove in sight. So fans were feeling all the chest pains when they heard that Black Coffee was out there making the rest of the world dance.
They tuned in to try catch the vibe but were breathing through the wound and flooded Twitter with messages praising Black Coffee and asking president Cyril Ramaphosa to let them out to party.
Black Coffee is the best dj in the world, I Literally shed tears vandag watching him play. Grootman's mix touched my Soul. 🙏🏿👐🏿 pic.twitter.com/lIOkUuUUuC— Thapelo (@T_h_a_p_e_l_o_) July 21, 2020
Yea it's not fair. Knowing lamakhehla and mogogos be @MYANC they will allow mjaivo next year pic.twitter.com/P9P8gInJa5— Realgattuso S.A (@Realgattuso2) July 18, 2020
Bhuti Blackcoffee can you please take me with next time?🥺— Uviwe Bastile (@httpviwe) July 22, 2020
Nam ndifuna ukuva uDoof doof again. I just miss groove bhuti. pic.twitter.com/b5A7w3s7TV
Guys having money is a necessity, @RealBlackCoffee is at groove as we speak😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yL47KFoef2— Abuti Wale Top 7😜 (@E2Mashile) July 21, 2020
Bra God yaz we are also your kids? We miss groove. @RealBlackCoffee 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PjVhycCpos— DeMossCo Productions (@DeMossCo_Prod) July 21, 2020
What a set 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 can't wait to see this magic in African soil SA.🇿🇦 @RealBlackCoffee.#We Will Dance Again In Mzansi 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/Fg0cZwuMWG— Paballo (@Djtshomisto_94) July 21, 2020
Yoh 😭😭😭 I miss the vibe😭😭😭 no no no Black Coffee please send your private jet to fetch me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SQa6GcQuCe— #ChasingTheDream🙇🏻♂️ (@SdizoRSA) July 21, 2020
#GomoraMzanzi @RealBlackCoffee kante where are u where there’s no corona? I miss monate 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ISU7tD6PDC— Lieutenant Terry👮🏾♀️🚓 (@Terry_Tshesebe) July 21, 2020
Let’s celebrate him while we still have him, we have a living legend. Thank you @RealBlackCoffee #blackcoffee 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kVYLTRr4Dd— Skwaya Mfisoul (@skwaya_mfisoul) July 21, 2020