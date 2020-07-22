Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to the police

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at claims that she preys on younger men, telling TshisaLIVE that she will continue to date them and anyone who has a problem should try open a case against her.

The star nearly collapsed the internet on Tuesday when a screenshot of her “shooting her shot” with Gomora actor Ntobeko Sishi went viral.

The 21-year actor posted a snap of himself on Instagram, to which Zodwa responded: “Eishh skhokho angisakhoni. Please inbox me,” with winking faces and heart emojis.

Her comment split opinions on social media, with some labelling her a “predator” and calling for her to “leave our children alone”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that she was not fazed by the criticism and hinted at already being in a relationship with Ntobeko.

“I have him. He is mine already. I don't take shots. I have him already.”

The star has dated younger men, or Ben 10s, in the past and said she had a type.

“I like them young. I work too hard and have money, I am having fun,” she said.

She said that her critics should leave her alone, or go to the police if they have a problem with her.

“They must leave me alone. They say that I am a paedophile or predator, but if they feel that way they must go open a case. I don't stress about my life or what people say about me.”

Responding to the criticism on Instagram, Zodwa wrote: “They (young men) go for me and if I like them I say yes.”