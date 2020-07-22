TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to the police

The star has hit back at claims she is “preying” on younger men ...

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
22 July 2020 - 11:00
Zodwa Wabantu says young men are attracted to her.
Zodwa Wabantu says young men are attracted to her.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at claims that she preys on younger men, telling TshisaLIVE that she will continue to date them and anyone who has a problem should try open a case against her.

The star nearly collapsed the internet on Tuesday when a screenshot of her “shooting her shot” with Gomora actor Ntobeko Sishi went viral.

The 21-year actor posted a snap of himself on Instagram, to which Zodwa responded: “Eishh skhokho angisakhoni. Please inbox me,” with winking faces and heart emojis.

Her comment split opinions on social media, with some labelling her a “predator” and calling for her to “leave our children alone”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that she was not fazed by the criticism and hinted at already being in a relationship with Ntobeko.

“I have him. He is mine already. I don't take shots. I have him already.”

The star has dated younger men, or Ben 10s, in the past and said she had a type.

“I like them young. I work too hard and have money, I am having fun,” she said.

She said that her critics should leave her alone, or go to the police if they have a problem with her.

“They must leave me alone. They say that I am a paedophile or predator, but if they feel that way they must go open a case. I don't stress about my life or what people say about me.”

Responding to the criticism on Instagram, Zodwa wrote: “They (young men) go for me and if I like them I say yes.”

