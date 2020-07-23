TshisaLIVE

AKA rants about alcohol: I’m sure y’all miss Zuma now

23 July 2020 - 11:00
AKA went on another Twitter rant, this time over alcohol ban 2.0.
AKA went on another Twitter rant, this time over alcohol ban 2.0.
Image: @blaq_smith/ AKA Instagram

While rapper AKA may have been bragging about his multiple income streams just the other day, it dawned on him on Wednesday that two of the biggest - music and alcohol - have been negatively affected by government imposed regulations.

Taking to Twitter to express his frustrations, a clearly peed off AKA criticised the government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested that people must be missing former president Jacob Zuma.

In a series of tweets, AKA said the government was using alcohol as a scapegoat for the lack of preparation on its part and that while lives are important, alcohol needed to be regulated not banned.

“Alcohol is simply the scapegoat here for bad planning in terms of infrastructure to handle the pandemic.

“No doubt lives are important. What about livelihoods? The alcohol industry employs so many people and is so large that it makes up 4.4% of the GDP (look it up, it’s a FACT). You cannot simply switch that off without a plan and without warning.”

The rapper said the way he saw it, the decision to ban alcohol would just strengthen the illegal, underground market and when that thrives they will suffer because “you can't tax what you can't regulate”.

All that’s going to happen is that alcohol will go underground and organised crime will be the biggest winner. As we have seen with cigarettes. The Treasury collects zero. Jobs are going to be lost on a massive scale.

“There is definitely a harmful side to alcohol abuse, no question about that. My question to you is what are the effects of losing close to a million jobs?”

He said the government needed to show that it was aware that many people's livelihoods depended largely on the sale of alcohol.

Check out some of his tweets below:

MORE

AKA: Sorry to break it to you but I don’t depend on gigs to survive

AKA said, "Just because I’m comfortable doesn’t mean I shouldn’t fight for others".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'It was tough'- AKA back in the ring after Covid-19 battle

AKA opens up about getting back in the ring after recovering from Covid-19.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA recovers from Covid-19 but videos & TV show about it leave Twitter doubtful

"First I didn’t have coronavirus ... now I’ve recovered too quickly. Fu** sakes"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA takes aim: The music industry has been left for dead by the government

"If we don’t do something serious, the arts will also be a casualty of this pandemic," said Kiernan.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X