AKA rants about alcohol: I’m sure y’all miss Zuma now

While rapper AKA may have been bragging about his multiple income streams just the other day, it dawned on him on Wednesday that two of the biggest - music and alcohol - have been negatively affected by government imposed regulations.

Taking to Twitter to express his frustrations, a clearly peed off AKA criticised the government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested that people must be missing former president Jacob Zuma.

In a series of tweets, AKA said the government was using alcohol as a scapegoat for the lack of preparation on its part and that while lives are important, alcohol needed to be regulated not banned.

“Alcohol is simply the scapegoat here for bad planning in terms of infrastructure to handle the pandemic.

“No doubt lives are important. What about livelihoods? The alcohol industry employs so many people and is so large that it makes up 4.4% of the GDP (look it up, it’s a FACT). You cannot simply switch that off without a plan and without warning.”

The rapper said the way he saw it, the decision to ban alcohol would just strengthen the illegal, underground market and when that thrives they will suffer because “you can't tax what you can't regulate”.

“All that’s going to happen is that alcohol will go underground and organised crime will be the biggest winner. As we have seen with cigarettes. The Treasury collects zero. Jobs are going to be lost on a massive scale.

“There is definitely a harmful side to alcohol abuse, no question about that. My question to you is what are the effects of losing close to a million jobs?”