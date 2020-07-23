From presidential race to public rants - five must read stories on Kanye West
Hip Hop mogul Kanye West continues to make news headlines with his public and social media rants about his family.
Here are five must read stories on Kanye:
Presidential race
As Americans commemorated Independence Day on July 4, Kanye reminded fans that he will run for president. “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the US.”
Some were critical, saying Kanye will potentially contribute to current president Donald Trump returning for a second term by taking votes away from Joe Biden. His wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed their support.
Some were not convinced that he would challenge Trump until he registered with the Federal Election Council.
Files documents for race
Last week, he filed the “form 1 statement of organisation” with the Federal Election Council (FEC), which is a declaration that his committee will head his presidential candidacy.
He also registered with the state of Oklahoma, which means his name will be on the ballot in November.
Campaign gone wrong?
Kanye ruffled feathers with potential supporters when he said anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, instead, she “just let the slaves go work for other white people”. The video was widely shared across social media platforms and has garnered millions of views.
Abortion rant
During his campaign in Charleston, South Carolina, Kanye broke down in tears as he told guests that he almost “killed” his daughter, North, because he wanted his wife to have an abortion.
He said his father had also asked his mother to abort him because he was “too busy”, but his mother saved his life when she decided to keep him.
Kanye says Kim wanted to 'lock him up like Mandela'
The presidential hopeful had another meltdown on Twitter on Tuesday.
He claimed that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and wife Kim tried to get a doctor “to lock” him up after the abortion rant.
A source close to his family said they were worried about his mental health and they believed he was having a bipolar episode. They also said that he refuses to take his medication because he believes it affects his creativity.
On Wednesday, Kim broke her silence and issued a statement via Instagram, asking people to have compassion and empathy.
She said his condition is complicated and difficult to deal with. She said she understands the outrage caused by some of his public comments, and said his words sometimes don't align with his intentions.