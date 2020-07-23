From presidential race to public rants - five must read stories on Kanye West

Hip Hop mogul Kanye West continues to make news headlines with his public and social media rants about his family.

Here are five must read stories on Kanye:

Presidential race

As Americans commemorated Independence Day on July 4, Kanye reminded fans that he will run for president. “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the US.”

Some were critical, saying Kanye will potentially contribute to current president Donald Trump returning for a second term by taking votes away from Joe Biden. His wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed their support.

Some were not convinced that he would challenge Trump until he registered with the Federal Election Council.