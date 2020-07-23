IN MEMES | ‘Bathong Kwaito! What in the mna’kwethu are you doing?’ – 'Skeem Saam' fans ask
There has been a running polygamy theme across many of Mzansi's soapies and dramas recently, and it seems Skeem Saam is looking to join them.
Unfortunately for the show's Kwaito, fans don't see the situation working out for him like Uzalo's Sbonelo, as they believe Lizzy and Glenda aren't cut out for the polygamous life.
Things got real messy on Wednesday night's episode, when Glenda confronted Kwaito about his real intentions with their relationship.
When was he planning to tell Lizzy the truth so that they could officially be a couple and she could be saved in his phone as Glenda and not “Thabo Maputla”?
Kwaito was shocked that Glenda had figured out his cheating skills and fans were even more surprised to learn that Lizzy was saved in Kwaito's phone as “Katlego Peterson”.
Kwaito has decided that he loves Glenda and Lizzy equally, the question now is, will the pair agree to enter into a Mna'kwethu type of situationship?
Fans had fun with memes trying to figure out Kwaito's next moves.
Check them out below:
Lizzy out here looking like Will Smith after Kwaito told her bout the entanglement with Glenda😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OPZmRq22Kb— UnderWrld💯😌 (@Phomello0207) July 22, 2020
Kore that Kwaito boy wants to have two girlfriends when I don't even have one 🤔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Cu1D0RFrsF— Lepara 😎 (@Pakkies_NW) July 22, 2020
For me Kwaito did a good thing by coming clean its now up to the two ladies if they stay or leave... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/7dGi3slxGG— Mpho Msiza (Mrholozi) (@Mpho_Blackstone) July 22, 2020
#SkeemSaam— Moliehi (@DidiMathaha__) July 22, 2020
Kwaito wants to live Sbonelo's life now pic.twitter.com/2Jy98RqViA
#SkeemSaam— Ndugelo (@SgbNdugelo) July 22, 2020
Kwaito do you really love both of them equally?? pic.twitter.com/woc0kUWg0A
What is Kwaito saying? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nMRC5SqT3u— Disemelo Mokoena (@Leoatle3) July 22, 2020
#SkeemSaam Kwaito should mary both Lizzy and Glenda. Isthembu😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ZufkTkyzfB— L€T#@60🤗 (@LethaboLT1) July 22, 2020
Sibonele did it— Twin affiliated II (@AffiliatedIi) July 22, 2020
Thato did it
Kwaito did it
What's stopping you ?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wtZd84VC8B