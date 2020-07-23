TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘Bathong Kwaito! What in the mna’kwethu are you doing?’ – 'Skeem Saam' fans ask

23 July 2020 - 14:00
Kwaito (middle) told Lizzy (right) and Glenda (left) that he loves them equally.
Kwaito (middle) told Lizzy (right) and Glenda (left) that he loves them equally.
Image: Skeem Saam via Twitter

There has been a running polygamy theme across many of Mzansi's soapies and dramas recently, and it seems Skeem Saam is looking to join them.

Unfortunately for the show's Kwaito, fans don't see the situation working out for him like Uzalo's Sbonelo, as they believe Lizzy and Glenda aren't cut out for the polygamous life.

Things got real messy on Wednesday night's episode, when Glenda confronted Kwaito about his real intentions with their relationship.

When was he planning to tell Lizzy the truth so that they could officially be a couple and she could be saved in his phone as Glenda and not “Thabo Maputla”?

Kwaito was shocked that Glenda had figured out his cheating skills and fans were even more surprised to learn that Lizzy was saved in Kwaito's phone as “Katlego Peterson”.

Kwaito has decided that he loves Glenda and Lizzy equally, the question now is, will the pair agree to enter into a Mna'kwethu type of situationship?

Fans had fun with memes trying to figure out Kwaito's next moves.

Check them out below:

MORE

IN MEMES | LOL! Skeem Saam fans are totes here for Wallet shooting his shot with Charity

When Wallet asked "are you single and ready to mingle?", fans just died with laughter.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in Mpumalanga!

Kwaito loves being entangled ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Candy Tsa Mandebele's Covid-19 struggle: My 92-year-old mom has to send me R600 to live on

"I don't want anyone to hear that the bank came for my house and I am broke. I was not broke - I just wasn't working. Not by chance, but because of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Innocent Sadiki explains Sthoko’s 'homophobic' behaviour: She's just selfish

"Sthoko made Clement's sexuality all about her, her life, her job, how people would treat her and what she would have to do to now protect her son ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X