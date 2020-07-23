IN MEMES | ‘Bathong Kwaito! What in the mna’kwethu are you doing?’ – 'Skeem Saam' fans ask

There has been a running polygamy theme across many of Mzansi's soapies and dramas recently, and it seems Skeem Saam is looking to join them.

Unfortunately for the show's Kwaito, fans don't see the situation working out for him like Uzalo's Sbonelo, as they believe Lizzy and Glenda aren't cut out for the polygamous life.

Things got real messy on Wednesday night's episode, when Glenda confronted Kwaito about his real intentions with their relationship.

When was he planning to tell Lizzy the truth so that they could officially be a couple and she could be saved in his phone as Glenda and not “Thabo Maputla”?

Kwaito was shocked that Glenda had figured out his cheating skills and fans were even more surprised to learn that Lizzy was saved in Kwaito's phone as “Katlego Peterson”.

Kwaito has decided that he loves Glenda and Lizzy equally, the question now is, will the pair agree to enter into a Mna'kwethu type of situationship?

Fans had fun with memes trying to figure out Kwaito's next moves.

Check them out below: