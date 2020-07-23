Meshack Mavuso on Bra Ntsizwa's ‘heartbreaking’ death on The River
'I hope our government will watch this story, feel your pain and be inspired'
Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso hopes the government was watching the death of his character on The River this week, and will be inspired to make changes to the health care system in SA.
The star has warmed hearts across Mzansi with his role as Ntsizwa on the popular drama series, and had fans in tears this week when baba died suddenly.
Malume passed away from kidney failure shortly after having a romantic evening with the love of his life.
It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with messages mourning Ntsizwa.
Taking to Instagram amid the grief, Meshack said he became emotional when he was first introduced to his character and learnt of his story.
“My heart sank when you told me your story, a heartbreaking story of an ordinary South African man, a story common to a lot of people living with kidney failure and in need of dialysis or transplant to stay alive,” he said.
“As an instrument that's used to tell stories, I prepared thoroughly to do your story justice.
“I get teary-eyed when I think about people that are going through what you went through, bhut' wam.”
He said he hoped the government was watching the show and would do more to save lives. “I hope our government will watch this story, feel your pain and be inspired to increase efforts in building effective and life-saving healthcare facilities for our people.
“To all the Abuti Ntsizwa's and their families out there, stay strong and learn from Kedibone: never give up the fight for healthcare justice.”