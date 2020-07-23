Meshack Mavuso on Bra Ntsizwa's ‘heartbreaking’ death on The River

Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso hopes the government was watching the death of his character on The River this week, and will be inspired to make changes to the health care system in SA.

The star has warmed hearts across Mzansi with his role as Ntsizwa on the popular drama series, and had fans in tears this week when baba died suddenly.

Malume passed away from kidney failure shortly after having a romantic evening with the love of his life.

It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with messages mourning Ntsizwa.