TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy

23 July 2020 - 12:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A group of priests and nuns in Italy taking part in Master KG's #JerusalemChallenge.
A group of priests and nuns in Italy taking part in Master KG's #JerusalemChallenge.
Image: Screenshot

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema continues to take the world by storm, months after its release.

Dubbed the next “Ayy Macarena” craze, the song has sparked a global dance challenge frenzy.

All around the world, people are taking part under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge. The latest challenge is from a group of priests and nuns in Italy.

The group can be seen dancing in traditional Roman Catholic attire.

The video has been shared more than 75,000 times and has garnered over 1 million views on Facebook.

Master KG's original video, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, was released on December 12 and, due to the challenges, it has been viewed more than 46 million times on YouTube.

According to Master KG, the dance challenge started in Angola when a group of friends recorded a video of the dance choreography that has since gone viral.

The remix version featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has also helped the song to become even more popular around the world.

The remix has peaked on music charts including the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the US.

It also peaked at number one on iTunes in Africa and in the top 5 in countries such as Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

A number of inspired dance videos have been cropping up since the challenge frenzy started.

Here are the best five videos.

MORE

WATCH | Master KG's track continues to make waves globally

"Thank you for the love," Master KG said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

It reminds me of the 'Macarena' - Master KG on 'Jerusalema' going global

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' has sparked a global dance craze the size of "Ayy Macarena".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sama nominations reignite beef between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee

A lot of musos were upset about being 'snubbed' by the awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ' I will always love him' - moving moments from amapiano DJ Papers ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X