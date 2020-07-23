WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema continues to take the world by storm, months after its release.

Dubbed the next “Ayy Macarena” craze, the song has sparked a global dance challenge frenzy.

All around the world, people are taking part under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge. The latest challenge is from a group of priests and nuns in Italy.

The group can be seen dancing in traditional Roman Catholic attire.

The video has been shared more than 75,000 times and has garnered over 1 million views on Facebook.