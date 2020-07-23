'Will you marry me ... again?' — Inside Lerato Kganyago’s birthday surprise

Twitter got an update on what is happening in an otherwise private Lerato Kganyago's marriage thanks to the OTT birthday surprise her 'hubby-turned-fiancé' threw for her to celebrate her special day.

Fans were shook to find out that contrary to popular belief, Lerato and her hubby Thami Ndlala are actually going strong and are apparently back on the road to getting hitched.

Confused? Let's entangle you real quick.

About two months ago — which was two months after Lerato and Thami got married in an intimate traditional ceremony — Lerato took to her social media to announce that she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.