'Will you marry me ... again?' — Inside Lerato Kganyago’s birthday surprise
Twitter got an update on what is happening in an otherwise private Lerato Kganyago's marriage thanks to the OTT birthday surprise her 'hubby-turned-fiancé' threw for her to celebrate her special day.
Fans were shook to find out that contrary to popular belief, Lerato and her hubby Thami Ndlala are actually going strong and are apparently back on the road to getting hitched.
Confused? Let's entangle you real quick.
About two months ago — which was two months after Lerato and Thami got married in an intimate traditional ceremony — Lerato took to her social media to announce that she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.
Nothing much was said after that announcement and so people assumed that Lerato was back on the market.
However, the over-the-top surprise birthday celebration that turned into a surprise engagement on Wednesday definitely lifted the veil on what has been happening behind the scenes.
As it turns out ... Lerato and hubby are in a good place. Just check out this elaborate set-up he organised just to ask her to marry him ... again.
#lerato— Mosima Ramphele (@ravishingmosima) July 22, 2020
Wow! Wow! @Leratokganyago happy birthday pic.twitter.com/m3dZdNEvFt
The joy in Lerato's voice is audible and the smile on her fans' faces looked genuine enough so, even in their initial confusion, tweeps congratulated the pair on finding happiness once more.
Others are just intent on drinking water and minding their own business from now on!
Check out the reactions below:
During this pandemic Lerato Kganyago has (1) got married, (2) got divorced and (3) got proposed to again— Wela's World (@Wela_SA) July 22, 2020
yeah no, it's time for this pandemic to end. it's been long now. pic.twitter.com/8FPnli7x2f
Second proposal @Leratokganyago and for the rest of us dololo 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ https://t.co/SmcoEgfPYU— Makhumalo_nonto (@MakhumaloNonto) July 22, 2020
Taba tsa Batho ditlao kgamisa ka mathi😅#LKG #leratokganyago #lerato pic.twitter.com/Aeao4BXb5m— Chaabel10 (@ThembaBloem) July 22, 2020
Lerato Kganyago and Babes Wodumo taught me to mind my own business... Tswang mo dilong tsa batho 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/dIF1jiPHAO— koena🐊 (@TlotlangMokoena) July 23, 2020