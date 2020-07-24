AKA: People are going to do the exact same thing they did to me to Kairo

AKA is raising his daughter in the spotlight, and said he is preparing her for the harsh reality that she will get the same treatment from fans as he is getting.

In an interview with Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya FM this week, the Supa Mega said Kairo has already had a taste of fame, and he wants to help her understand it.

"My daughter has about one million followers on Instagram right now. People are going to do the exact same thing they did to me to my daughter. I hope people know that. My daughter will grow up knowing these people are not your friends. It's a transaction. You give them something and they give you something."

He said Kairo was born in a position of privilege, but fame came at a price.

"She will grow up to understand it, and we will raise her accordingly," he said.