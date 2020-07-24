Cassper’s worried a year without income will drive artists to 'depression & suicide'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed his concern about how severe the negative financial impact of Covid-19 and lockdown will be on artists, who he says are essentially expected to go a year without income.

The rapper took to Twitter to reveal that thinking about the rest of 2020 and its impact on the lives of artists gives him anxiety. He said he was worried about what would happen when celebs start losing their homes and cars because “nobody was prepared for a year with no income”.

Cassper said he was concerned that they would be portrayed as irresponsible and reckless by the media and the court of public opinion.

“And watch what the media gone do with our stars. They gone paint them like dumb people who never knew what to do with all their riches.”

Euphonik agreed with Cass that the next few months are going to be extremely hard for performing artists and creatives.

“I just get anxiety thinking of this sh*t! I feel so sorry for my colleagues cause this ain't some save for a rainy day sh*t. This a full year without income, nobody expected this. Depression, suicides, desperate measures. Man, this just ain't it,” Cassper said.

The devastating financial implication of the lockdown imposed by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19 has affected the livelihoods of many.

Cassper and Euphonik are not the first artists to express their concern about what the lockdown will do to South African celebs. Just a few days ago, AKA also expressed his worry about the financial strain artists are under, mainly without any help.