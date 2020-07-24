IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling

The Queen's Brutus almost knowingly sacrificed his life for the Khoza family and fans are still in disbelief!

Fans were convinced they were going to lose their fav on Thursday, after he covered a bomb with his body to minimise its effect for the rest of his family. Luckily, it was a fake bomb.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn that Brutus has enough bravery to put his life on the line for others and laughed at how they expected Bhuvungane to throw the bomb at Harriet or leave it and run.

His loyal fans also laughed at his reaction in the moment he thought he was going to meet his maker, and the fear in his voice.

It seems Brutus was actually “taking cover!” when Harriet shouted the instruction.

Of course, tweeps turned his episode into a memefest, flooding social media with hilarious reactions.