Kabomo calls out ‘racist’ Tik Tok

Musician and actor Kabomo has warned fans about popular video-sharing platform TikTok, claiming it is “racist” and urging black people to leave the service.

TikTok has come under fire in recent weeks amid claims that it is removing content and suppressing reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement. Many saw this as a form of censorship and the service issued a statement last month apologising for a “technical glitch” it claimed was a “display issue”.

But Kabomo's beef with the platform runs deeper than that, and he told fans this week that it also harbours “racist” content.

“TikTok is racist. The two white college students who made that racist video ... they did it on TikTok. Did TikTok remove it? No. But do you know what TikTok did do? Block anything with the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd on it,” he wrote.

He pleaded with black people to “get off” the service and said it was clear that it hated them.

“Black people get off TikTok. Stop making them money when it is clear that they hate you.”

When one user pointed out that both the #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd hashtags are still up on the service, with millions of views, Kabomo said they were only there because of the backlash TikTok had received over the last few months.

“That's because of the backlash. Those numbers should be way higher. This is merely my opinion, you don't have to take it,” he added.

Artificial intelligence researcher Marc Faddoul took to Twitter earlier this year to claim that he had found a supposed glitch in the TikTok algorithm that may reinforce racial bias.

He said TikTok recommended accounts based on the physical characteristics of a person you are already following.