Theo Kgosinkwe and his fiancé thank God after recovering from Covid-19

Mafikizolo frontman Theo Kgosinkwe has given praise to God for a full recovery from Covid-19 after both he and his fiancé Vourné Williams tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago.

Theo took to Instagram to announce their victory against the virus and thanked God for their recoveries.

"First and foremost, I would like to say victory belongs to Jesus, victory belongs to him."

"On the third of July, my fiancé and I tested positive for Covid-19. It was very sad because the following day on the 4th of July, it was my fiancé's birthday," he said.

Theo explained that they believe that Vourne may have contracted the virus at work or on the journey there because she's a teacher who has been going to work every day. He explained that the first symptom they both experienced was a dry cough after which he got a throat infection and mouth ulcers.

The musician said he and Vourné then self-isolated and took steps towards their healing. They tested negative for Covid-19 about 14 days later.

"We tested negative, by the grace of God... We are free from Covid and the bible says whoever the son sets free, is free indeed and we believe we are free from Covid. So we continue to take care of ourselves," he said.

Theo shared the tips they used during their recovery journey. Check them out below: