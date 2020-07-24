Theo Kgosinkwe and his fiancé thank God after recovering from Covid-19
Mafikizolo frontman Theo Kgosinkwe has given praise to God for a full recovery from Covid-19 after both he and his fiancé Vourné Williams tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago.
Theo took to Instagram to announce their victory against the virus and thanked God for their recoveries.
"First and foremost, I would like to say victory belongs to Jesus, victory belongs to him."
"On the third of July, my fiancé and I tested positive for Covid-19. It was very sad because the following day on the 4th of July, it was my fiancé's birthday," he said.
Theo explained that they believe that Vourne may have contracted the virus at work or on the journey there because she's a teacher who has been going to work every day. He explained that the first symptom they both experienced was a dry cough after which he got a throat infection and mouth ulcers.
The musician said he and Vourné then self-isolated and took steps towards their healing. They tested negative for Covid-19 about 14 days later.
"We tested negative, by the grace of God... We are free from Covid and the bible says whoever the son sets free, is free indeed and we believe we are free from Covid. So we continue to take care of ourselves," he said.
Theo shared the tips they used during their recovery journey. Check them out below:
This is how we did it. 1.We prayed and believed 2. We had spiritual and emotional support from Family,friends and colleagues. 3. We stayed away from negative news about covid( from Tv and Social media) 4. We took our vitamins,Vitamin C, Vitamin D and we took our Zinc as well. 5. We took our Acc 200, used a humidifier with eucalyptus 6. We steamed 7. I used lengana 😂Ginger,Garlic,Lemon Cayenne and turmeric 8. We got a lot of that Sunshine 🌞 D Outside everyday 9. Stayed indoors until our 14days were over. 10. Finally we got our results and we tested NEGATIVE and now we are free. We continue taking care of ourselves- Taking our Vitamins and eating healthy. Pls note: This might not work for you if you have a life threatening infection or disease - pls sick medical help and go to the Hospital or Dr. Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾