TshisaLIVE

Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind

25 July 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
TV personality, former Miss SA, philanthropist and businesswoman Basetsana ‘Bassie’ Kumalo.
TV personality, former Miss SA, philanthropist and businesswoman Basetsana ‘Bassie’ Kumalo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Businesswoman and former Miss SA Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo had fans in a frenzy recently when she gave them a throwback to her pageant-winning walk.

Bassie took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself strutting down her hallway and reminiscing about her win at the Miss SA pageant.

The theme song to her walk was Window of Hope by Oleta Adams, a song that means the world to her.

“This song reminds me of the Miss SA pageant in 1994 where it was played for the swimwear category and we were strutting down that catwalk. Gave the fam a show this afternoon to much delight,” said Bassie.

Bassie was crowned Miss SA in 1994. She was also the first runner-up in Miss World of the same year. After her pageant days, she has involved herself in many business endeavours.

Earlier this month, Bassie offered words of encouragement in a video post on Instagram for those who have contracted Covid-19. The celebrity author reminded people to be hopeful during these trying times.

“This is a matter of life and death and it's a dark hour for humanity. Please, let’s stay home, let’s stay safe. This too shall pass.”

MORE

Basetsana Kumalo's tip to cope during lockdown: Work out every day

Stop opening the fridge, get off the couch and start working out!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Basetsana Kumalo shares some wisdom on educating children about Covid-19

"Yes it’s a national crisis, yes it’s a global disaster, yes it’s a state of emergency, what we communicate to our children is and will be their ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song

Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Will you marry me ... again?' — Inside Lerato Kganyago’s birthday surprise TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has the streets shaking with international show TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X