LOL! Candice Modiselle got a DM from a guy who ghosted her 5 years ago
Candice Modiselle has opened up on Twitter about interacting with a man who ghosted her roughly five years ago.
The presenter says the encounter happened on an Instagram live stream, with the man showering the comment sections with heart emojis.
The former Yo.TV presenter went on to comment about the “audacity” of the man.
Yeyi amadoda 😂😂💀💀 A man that ghosted me 5 years ago reappeared in the comments section of my IG Live today, heart emojis and all. A man may have nothing, but AUDACITY? They don’t lack the liver.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) July 16, 2020
“A man that ghosted me five years ago reappeared in the comments section of my IG Live today, heart emojis and all. A man may have nothing but audacity - they don’t lack the liver,” said Candice.
Many replied with their own stories of being ghosted. Twitter user Nomathuba Nkehli shared her experience about how she went from being ghosted to being in control.
My ghost came back and I am happy to say he is now eating on d palm of my hand..... He calls every few hours to check I have not blocked him too... It's been few weeks but I enjoy d power— nomathuba nkehli (@toobeelee) July 17, 2020
The former Generations: The Legacy actress has been vocal about sexism and gender-based violence, and as far back as 2017 called out men who need to do better.
“We always hear of women sharing notes on how to not become the next victim. Where are the men holding seminars for men on being better men?” asked the star.
We always hear of women sharing notes on how to not become the next victim. Where are the men holding seminars for men on being better men??— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) May 11, 2017