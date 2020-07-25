TshisaLIVE

LOL! Candice Modiselle got a DM from a guy who ghosted her 5 years ago

25 July 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Candice Modiselle slammed the audacity of a man who appeared on her IG Live five years after ghosting her.
Image: Via Instagram

Candice Modiselle has opened up on Twitter about interacting with a man who ghosted her roughly five years ago.

The presenter says the encounter happened on an Instagram live stream, with the man showering the comment sections with heart emojis.

The former Yo.TV presenter went on to comment about the “audacity” of the man. 

“A man that ghosted me five years ago reappeared in the comments section of my IG Live today, heart emojis and all. A man may have nothing but audacity - they don’t lack the liver,” said Candice.

Many replied with their own stories of being ghosted. Twitter user Nomathuba Nkehli shared her experience about how she went from being ghosted to being in control.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress has been vocal about sexism and gender-based violence, and as far back as 2017 called out men who need to do better.

“We always hear of women sharing notes on how to not become the next victim. Where are the men holding seminars for men on being better men?” asked the star.

