WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video

25 July 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
SK Khoza's 'jacuzzi incident' has prompted a parody video by some of his co-stars on 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

Cast members of the hit Mzansi Magic drama series The Queen have seemingly poked fun at the show's SK Khoza, after a video of him at a raucous party was leaked online this week.

In the video SK can be seen walking around a room, while topless women danced. 

While the video was shared by users on Twitter, landing the star on the Twitter trends list, a video of his colleagues seemingly mimicking the party was shared.

Theirs featured a man smoking and a woman twerking.

SK was also in this one, laughing from the side of the room.

In a statement on Tuesday, SK apologised for his actions in the original video and said he should have done better.

“An inappropriate video of myself was leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself,” he said.

“I have put Ferguson Films, my family, and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret.”

The party appeared to have happened during the national lockdown, when parties are not allowed. SK admitted he should have been more responsible.

I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.

“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I need to do better.”

Both The Queen and Mzansi Magic could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing this article.

