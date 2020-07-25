WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video
Cast members of the hit Mzansi Magic drama series The Queen have seemingly poked fun at the show's SK Khoza, after a video of him at a raucous party was leaked online this week.
In the video SK can be seen walking around a room, while topless women danced.
While the video was shared by users on Twitter, landing the star on the Twitter trends list, a video of his colleagues seemingly mimicking the party was shared.
Theirs featured a man smoking and a woman twerking.
SK was also in this one, laughing from the side of the room.
Shaka loves parties and girls twerking— #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@Tebogodjs) July 20, 2020
#shaka #jacuzzi pic.twitter.com/e69PcIAmQc
In a statement on Tuesday, SK apologised for his actions in the original video and said he should have done better.
“An inappropriate video of myself was leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself,” he said.
“I have put Ferguson Films, my family, and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret.”
The party appeared to have happened during the national lockdown, when parties are not allowed. SK admitted he should have been more responsible.
“I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.
“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I need to do better.”
Both The Queen and Mzansi Magic could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing this article.