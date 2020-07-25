WATCH | LOL! Dr Rebecca Malope’s cover of Tellerman’s 'Whipped' is ALL you need to see today!

SA’s “first lady of gospel”, Dr Rebecca Malope, has collaborated with artist Tellaman to cover his hit song Whipped.

Mam’ Rebecca recently surprised fans with her less-than-gospel cover of a RnB song, with a video of the collaboration posted to Tellaman's Instagram account this week.

Rebecca said she had never sung an RnB song before she tried her hand at Tellaman, Nasty C and Shekinah's track, but quickly blew fans away with her rendition.

Tellaman praised the gospel singer and said it was great to work with her on the song.

“You killed it. No, you killed it for real. It was amazing to actually witness that,” Tellaman told Ma Rebecca.