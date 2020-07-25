WATCH | LOL! Dr Rebecca Malope’s cover of Tellerman’s 'Whipped' is ALL you need to see today!
SA’s “first lady of gospel”, Dr Rebecca Malope, has collaborated with artist Tellaman to cover his hit song Whipped.
Mam’ Rebecca recently surprised fans with her less-than-gospel cover of a RnB song, with a video of the collaboration posted to Tellaman's Instagram account this week.
Rebecca said she had never sung an RnB song before she tried her hand at Tellaman, Nasty C and Shekinah's track, but quickly blew fans away with her rendition.
Tellaman praised the gospel singer and said it was great to work with her on the song.
“You killed it. No, you killed it for real. It was amazing to actually witness that,” Tellaman told Ma Rebecca.
The internet’s response? All love and light.
Tweeps and Instagram users alike showed their appreciation for the artist stepping out of her comfort zone, and said it was an unexpected collab.
“Guys, Mam Rebecca singing Tellaman’s song is the best thing I’ve seen since the lockdown began (and possibly this entire year). That 'Hallelujah Bazalwane' is everything I needed” said 947 presenter Mantsoe Pout.