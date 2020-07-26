Lerato K is gatvol of people snooping on her private life - 'I can refer you to a good psychologist'

Lerato Kganyago is tired of living her life under a microscope and hit back at those who are always prying into her private life.

The star recently celebrated her birthday, posting a video of a surprise she got seemingly from hubby Thami Ndlala on the special day. In the video, the star walks down stairs describing each of her strengths. At the bottom she is greeted by a room filled with balloons and the words “will you marry me again?”.

The couple announced their split in May but shortly after were reportedly seen together.

The birthday video caused a meltdown on Twitter, as people speculated about the couple’s relationship. Taking to Instagram Stories, Lerato laughed off the comments and joked that people were angry at her for posting flowers.

“Celebrities post their pics with their partners, everyone celebrates ... I post flowers, people are angry” said Lerato.

The social media star also got tongues wagging when she posted a picture of her “working at home” set up, with one fan admitting to trying to zoom into the reflection on the star’s laptop screen to “get a glimpse of Lerato’s life”.

The queen of comebacks decided that this troll needed a lesson.

“I can refer you to a good psychologist, hey,” she said.