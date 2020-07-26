Prince Kaybee laughs off claims he is bragging about being a high school dropout

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee has deflected hate about not passing grade 11, after he was accused of using it as a badge of honour.

The star is no stranger to haters coming at him, and this week faced criticism from controversial Twitter account Tracy Zille for “bragging about being a grade 11 drop out”.

While Kaybee is known for his spicy clap backs, he let this one slide and asked if the criticism was the reason he was trending on Twitter.

“Oh this is why I was trending yesterday? Ai that picture looks good damnit,” said Prince Kaybee.