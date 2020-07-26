'Recycled beats' or 'fresh Af'?- 8 reactions to Prince Kaybee & Zamar's collab

In a video posted to Twitter, Prince Kaybee is seen sitting at his laptop post-edit listening to the single. The artist is bouncing to his beats and mouthing along to Lady Zamar’s gentle yet powerful voice.

Both the critics and music-deprived tweeps came out of the woodwork to offer their 2c about their opinion on the track.

While some loved it, others didn’t feel quite as happy about the song as the Club Controller artist and accused him of recycling samples and “remixing” his old songs.

One response even cost the fan a swift use of the block button from Prince Kaybee himself.

Here are just seven reactions to the collab: