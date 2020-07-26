'Recycled beats' or 'fresh Af'?- 8 reactions to Prince Kaybee & Zamar's collab
Two of Mzansi's most popular musos, Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar, have finally come together on a track, but not everyone is impressed.
Kaybee took to Twitter this week to announce the collab and give fans a small taste of what to expect.
So @Lady_Zamar and and I🤭......., agh just have a listen 👂 #Music pic.twitter.com/g8awtyxTWw— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 22, 2020
In a video posted to Twitter, Prince Kaybee is seen sitting at his laptop post-edit listening to the single. The artist is bouncing to his beats and mouthing along to Lady Zamar’s gentle yet powerful voice.
Both the critics and music-deprived tweeps came out of the woodwork to offer their 2c about their opinion on the track.
While some loved it, others didn’t feel quite as happy about the song as the Club Controller artist and accused him of recycling samples and “remixing” his old songs.
One response even cost the fan a swift use of the block button from Prince Kaybee himself.
Here are just seven reactions to the collab:
LOCKDOWN ANTHEM
Bathong y'all hurting me with such super good music during lockdown😭 pic.twitter.com/i23gEM2knJ— TshepiVodak🏳️🌈 (@TshepiVodak) July 22, 2020
SAME OLD BEAT
Same old beats... all your songs sound like a remix of each other 😏 pic.twitter.com/B7yDGlOF74— BlackLivesMatter🌍 (@Hlulanilloyd) July 22, 2020
GROOVE WITHDRAWALS
You know the grooves are closed,why you doing this mara? 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/HcJ4H9t4H7— King_Phakade 👑👑👑 (@Are_yandile) July 22, 2020
DÉJÀ VU MUCH?
All your beats sound the the same pic.twitter.com/JuyMHpTD0Z— The Citizen🇿🇦 (@Stshetshe) July 22, 2020
IT'S ALL THE SAME
But your beat also sounds the same mos pic.twitter.com/HSXaZhu3sM— TeBaTSo (@Tebatso_2) July 22, 2020
EXPECTED NOTHING LESS
Imnandzi ingoma!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥soul soothing vocals, sweet melodies, uptempo clean drums ayiiii! https://t.co/o73UQsYkyf— #SukumaBabyBakubone 🇿🇦 🇸🇿 (@ChrisX_music) July 22, 2020
A SUMMER ANTHEM
I'm Already Hearing A Hit Song....Summer Is Closer pic.twitter.com/vMNn5QTWSQ— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) July 22, 2020
BLOCKED!!!
😂🤣🤣 Princess doing what he does best..., cry and run to momy pic.twitter.com/nJ5uM8zAak— BlackLivesMatter🌍 (@Hlulanilloyd) July 22, 2020