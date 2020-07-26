Thando Thabethe on Covid-19: I think now more than ever we have to hold each other close

The star added that amid all the current uncertainty, it was important to look out for your loved ones.

“I think now more than ever we have to hold each other close. I have experienced great joys and great pains, both those shape who I am,” she said.

The actress told us that she is looking forward to kicking off her international career, after leaving 5FM to focus on her acting career and take a break from radio

“I'm so happy to be able to put all my energy into my acting. I have seen the difference it’s made in the last couple of months and look forward to an international career in acting,” she said.

Thando plays the role of Linda Ndlovu on Mzansi Magic’s Housekeepers and said viewers can look forward to more twist and turns in the new season of the show.

“The stakes are much higher this time - Linda tries to clean up a mess, only to create a bigger one. In season one the antagonists weren’t actual killers, this time they are.

“This season also comes with the revelation of who actually killed her mom. Having all these burdens definitely changes someone; we are yet to find out if it’s for the best or worst.”