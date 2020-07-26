WATCH | LOL! Dr Malinga came up with a song to remind us not to take the 'rona' for granted
Musician Dr Malinga has warned his fans not to take for granted the damage the coronavirus can do, even writing a song about it.
In a video posted to social media this week, the award-winning musician reminded his fans to stay safe, in a song captioned: “1 million graves, ain't ours there,”
The gqom star posted a second video warning his followers about the virus.
“Don’t take corona for granted otherwise it will take you to gravel, the gravel graveyard,” he said in the video.
Dr Malinga is not the only celeb encouraging fans to take the virus seriously.
Actress Lerato “Zah” Moloi tested positive for the virus earlier this month and has recovered since. In a video message to fans, the Rhythm City star described the pandemic as an “invisible monster”.
“One of the things I wanted to tell you is that when you go through this thing, you have to have mental strength. You start thinking am I dying? Am I gonna die? Am I gonna get through this thing?”
Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge also opened up about her battle with the virus.
“I made it out of the battlefield (it’s a war this thing!) and I’ll live to tell the tale! His mercy said no,” revealed the star on Instagram.