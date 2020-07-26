TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Dr Malinga came up with a song to remind us not to take the 'rona' for granted

26 July 2020 - 11:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Dr Malinga warns his fans on Instagram about testing positive for the "the rona"
Dr Malinga warns his fans on Instagram about testing positive for the "the rona"
Image: Via Instagram/Dr Malinga

Musician Dr Malinga has warned his fans not to take for granted the damage the coronavirus can do, even writing a song about it.

In a video posted to social media this week, the award-winning musician reminded his fans to stay safe, in a song captioned: “1 million graves, ain't ours there,”

The gqom star posted a second video warning his followers about the virus.

“Don’t take corona for granted otherwise it will take you to gravel, the gravel graveyard,” he said in the video.

View this post on Instagram

1 Million graves ain't ours there.

A post shared by #NGIYOLALANGIFILE (@drmalinga) on

Dr Malinga is not the only celeb encouraging fans to take the virus seriously.

Actress Lerato “Zah” Moloi tested positive for the virus earlier this month and has recovered since. In a video message to fans, the Rhythm City star described the pandemic as an “invisible monster”.

“One of the things I wanted to tell you is that when you go through this thing, you have to have mental strength. You start thinking am I dying? Am I gonna die? Am I gonna get through this thing?”

Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge also opened up about her battle with the virus.

“I made it out of the battlefield (it’s a war this thing!) and I’ll live to tell the tale! His mercy said no,” revealed the star on Instagram.

MORE

Halala! Dr Malinga and wife Boitumelo welcome twins

Dr Malinga got emotional when he saw his baby boys on the phone for the first time.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lerato Zah Moloi 'beats' coronavirus as Afrikaans star Karlien van Jaarsveld tests positive

"Covid-19 tried to destroy me, but I beat it."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Emtee slams claims he had a ghostwriter on breakthrough hit

The song ‘was a freestyle but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me’
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE
  4. The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lupi Ngcayisa at his 'happiest and healthiest' after 120 days with no booze TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X