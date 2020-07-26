WATCH | LOL! Dr Malinga came up with a song to remind us not to take the 'rona' for granted

Musician Dr Malinga has warned his fans not to take for granted the damage the coronavirus can do, even writing a song about it.

In a video posted to social media this week, the award-winning musician reminded his fans to stay safe, in a song captioned: “1 million graves, ain't ours there,”

The gqom star posted a second video warning his followers about the virus.

“Don’t take corona for granted otherwise it will take you to gravel, the gravel graveyard,” he said in the video.