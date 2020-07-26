TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu takes a cold bath in a river to get away from it all

26 July 2020 - 14:00
Zodwa Wabantu recently took a trip to cool off in an icy river.
Zodwa Wabantu recently took a trip to cool off in an icy river.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently took a five-hour drive to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape to clear her mind.  

Despite the winter weather, she posted a video on Instagram of herself bathing in a bikini in a chilly river.

In the video she is seen washing herself with cold water using a rag and a bar of soap. She proudly shouts: “You can’t be free as I am!”

It's not the first time that Zodwa's snaps from rural Mzansi have got tongues wagging.

She recently faced criticism for posting a picture on Instagram of her by a pit toilet. Some users were not impressed and claimed it was insulting to poor people.

Responding to a follower, she wrote: “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it."

READ MORE:

OPINION | Preference or paedophile: where does Zodwa Wabantu’s love for Ben 10s fall?

Zodwa Wabantu took to social media and proudly shouted: "I'm a paedophile ... I'm a predator, I eat children," - and somehow that's OK because she's ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zodwa: 'Sometimes sex is just sex and has nothing to do with being in love'

Zodwa made it clear that she had no issues with people who attach certain labels to her because she's been changing boyfriends.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu: I like them young and if people have a problem they must go to the police

The star has hit back at claims she is preying on younger men
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE
  4. The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lupi Ngcayisa at his 'happiest and healthiest' after 120 days with no booze TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X