WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu takes a cold bath in a river to get away from it all
Socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently took a five-hour drive to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape to clear her mind.
Despite the winter weather, she posted a video on Instagram of herself bathing in a bikini in a chilly river.
In the video she is seen washing herself with cold water using a rag and a bar of soap. She proudly shouts: “You can’t be free as I am!”
It's not the first time that Zodwa's snaps from rural Mzansi have got tongues wagging.
She recently faced criticism for posting a picture on Instagram of her by a pit toilet. Some users were not impressed and claimed it was insulting to poor people.
Responding to a follower, she wrote: “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it."