'It's like a bad dream'- friends mourn the death of Skeem Saam's Karabo 'Jazzy T' Mokhubela
Friends and fans have been left heartbroken by the death of Skeem Saam actor Karabo “Jazzy T” Mokhubela at the age of 40.
The news was confirmed on Sunday by the SABC 1 production. No further information about Karabo's death has been released yet.
“You will be sorely missed. We keep his loved ones in our prayers,” the statement read.
Rest in Peace Karabo (JAZZY T) Mokhubela. You will be sorely missed!— OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 9 (@SkeemSaam3) July 26, 2020
We keep his loved ones in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/qgcQqrZda7
Fans and friends filled social media with tributes to the actor.
His friend Xola Nozewu told TshisaLIVE he was left devastated by the news.
“I got the call on Saturday and I couldn't believe it. You don't want to believe it. I wish we could say it is not true. It's like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. I spoke to him earlier this month and he was his usual happy self. He was just larger than life and is going to be missed.”
The pair met while working on several government productions, with Karabo as a host on some projects. They also worked together to grow community radio in the country.
“It is a huge loss. He was so passionate about everything he did, especially growing community radio. He was such a kind soul. He would fight any battle for those he loved and was so selfless.”
Actress Kea Leburu, who plays the role of his girlfriend on Skeem Saam , also paid tribute to the star, saying she would always remember him.
“RIP to my on-screen boyfriend, Karabo Mokhubela 'JAZZY T'. I will always miss you, hun,” she wrote.
RIP to my onscreen boyfriend ❤️— kea_Leburu (@kea_Leburu) July 26, 2020
Karabo Mokhubela “JAZZY T” 🌸💔I will always miss you hun . pic.twitter.com/QS9Fidll7M
Yes , that’s my on screen boyfriend 💔😭 . I’m still in disbelief— kea_Leburu (@kea_Leburu) July 26, 2020
RIP to DJ Jazzy T💔💔— Rabbit Teeth 🐹🐹 (@DonknowMcgrego) July 27, 2020
Skeem Saam keeps taking L's. pic.twitter.com/UyyJjwcJU8
Skeem Saam actor, Karabo Mokhubela has died.— SIMMY kaFREDDIE (@SimFreddie) July 26, 2020
The actor, who used to play Jazzy T on the SABC1 popular show died last night.
Mokhubela, 40, was also a radio presenter.#SkeemSaam#RIPJazzyT pic.twitter.com/Cet2x2MBuN
What?? Oh no... What's happening with Skeem Saam actors bathong.. RIP Jazzy T— K A T L E G O (@Katlego_Matt) July 26, 2020