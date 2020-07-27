'It's like a bad dream'- friends mourn the death of Skeem Saam's Karabo 'Jazzy T' Mokhubela

Fans and friends filled social media with tributes to the actor.

His friend Xola Nozewu told TshisaLIVE he was left devastated by the news.

“I got the call on Saturday and I couldn't believe it. You don't want to believe it. I wish we could say it is not true. It's like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. I spoke to him earlier this month and he was his usual happy self. He was just larger than life and is going to be missed.”

The pair met while working on several government productions, with Karabo as a host on some projects. They also worked together to grow community radio in the country.

“It is a huge loss. He was so passionate about everything he did, especially growing community radio. He was such a kind soul. He would fight any battle for those he loved and was so selfless.”

Actress Kea Leburu, who plays the role of his girlfriend on Skeem Saam , also paid tribute to the star, saying she would always remember him.

“RIP to my on-screen boyfriend, Karabo Mokhubela 'JAZZY T'. I will always miss you, hun,” she wrote.